ITE Hong Kong 2022 features Outbound, Domestic and attractive Theme Travels

HONG KONG, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, ITE is Hong Kong's only travel fair and the 36th edition will be held from 18-21 August 2022 in HKCEC with scale bigger than in 2021. Its first 1.5 days open only to registered trade while remaining days and sessions, visitors can buy ticket at entrance for admission.

ITE2022 remains international despite increased coverage on local travel. Of its 100 plus exhibitors which include tourism authorities and enterprises over 60% from abroad, down from the 85% in pre-pandemic years! They include the mainland, Hong Kong, Japanese prefectures, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Canada, South Korea, Iceland, Spain and more.

While some overseas exhibitors will complete quarantine requirement, others will work with local office or agent; build attractively designed pavilion with photo corners; hold informative seminars some will conduct online or broadcast video etc. In fact, ITE2022 again go hybrid.

To enhance attractiveness, local travel highlighted by theme pavilions! On displays on Green and Outdoor travel are custom fitted vehicle and tent in the Glamping Pavilion, and the Winners Display of the First Primary Schools Green Photo Competition etc.

On Cultural Tourism, The House of Orient, a tea house which recreate the Comprador Culture through Dim Sum, Tea, china set and rattan decoration, will also highlight in its stand Pop Culture (movie scenes), Art (Graffiti & Gallery), and Historic Streets and Stair Cases in Central District.

New Pavilion by Hong Kong China Tourism Press, will cover interesting museums and youth innovation zones from locally, the Greater Bay Area and other parts of China; while Argentina Tango be promoted through performances, display and demos where visitors can also take part.

Visitors are expecting ITE this year. In fact, number of pre-registered trade visitors doubled over same period last year, and the recent public survey collected over 1400 replies within 2 to 3 days.

Hong Kong continues relaxing restriction. The new Secretary for Health mulling to change part of the 7-day hotel quarantine to home isolation, and Flight Suspension Mechanism suspended on July 7. Hong Kong which on July 10 had 2992 new cases and a 7-day average of 2698 cases, still far lower than say Singapore which corresponding had 6423 and 9010 cases.

Thus organizer confident holding ITE2022 as scheduled. Exhibiting and Visiting are welcome. Website: www.itehk.com