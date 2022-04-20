ITE Hong Kong 2022 Rescheduled to August - Better Timing for Tourism Recovery

HONG KONG, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held successfully in July 2021, the next ITE incorporates the 36th ITE (Leisure) and the 17th MICE Travel Expo will be held from 18-21 August 2022, instead of June due to the 5th COVID-19 wave, at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organized by TKS, ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as supporters.

Occupied 5000 SQM of space, it drew over 100 exhibitors with two third from outside, 2544 trade and 27106 public visitors. Though smaller, the hybrid and multi-national ITE-2021 boost confidence and its successful practices and more will be adopted in ITE-2022.

For examples, highlight Green, Outdoor and Glamping (Glamorous Camping), theme restaurant and shop etc. Some 50 seminars held physically with some live-streamed on Facebook while exhibitors also connected overseas speakers via Zoom with onsite visitors.

Before the 5th wave, past and newly exhibiting national and regional tourism boards and companies, for example, from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Canada, Iceland and Europe, confirmed participations in ITE-2022. As more destinations waive quarantine to fully vaccinated international travelers, more enquiries expected.

Hong Kong emerges from the 5th wave, reporting on April 18 only 613 cases, which is a drop of over 98% from 56827 cases on March 3. Also, Hong Kong from April 1 lifted flight bans and shortened quarantine period for returning vaccinated residents to 7 days. Earlier, Hong Kong residents made over 71000 departures in February, and 26000 departures with over 70% from the airport from March 1 to 8.

In fact, online survey in ITE-2021 found strong pent-up travel demand. Pre-pandemic, Hong Kong often ranked third in Asia by annual outbound spending of over US$250 billion, and made annually over two million trips to Japan.

Thus, the organizer is confident to hold ITE-2022 in August, because various signs above indicate it is a good timing for boosting tourism recovery. In any case, exhibitors' payment will simply be carried forward and will not be required to pay more for joining the postponed ITE.

All ITE-2022 exhibitors paying before deadline can enjoy 10% discount from convention and exhibition subsidy sharing by TKS; while eligible Hong Kong exhibitors can apply the EMF for a maximum 50% of rental. Website www.itehk.com