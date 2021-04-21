ITE2021 is rescheduled to July 29 - August 1 for more preparation time

Government's Roadmap to re-open Hong Kong Borders from April

HONG KONG, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Hong Kong 2021, organized by TKS, is rescheduled to 29 July - 1 August at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The first two days are for trade only while the last two days are for public. Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong as its supporters, ITE2021 combines 35th ITE-Leisure and 16th ITE MICE. TKS extended application deadline and implemented safety measures in response to COVID-19.

Pandemic continues easing and vaccination available. In the past two weeks, there were two locally infected cases with 0.7 case source unknown on average. On April 12, government announced measures to reopen borders and relax social distancing, which greatly facilitate holding ITE2021 successfully.

Entering Hong Kong quarantine free are citizens returning from mainland China by end of April; and mainlanders or those in mainland China arriving by mid-May. The quarantine period will be shorter for travelers from low-risk countries (7 days or less) and medium-risk countries (14 days or less). Thus, Chinese exhibitors and buyers, staff of foreign sellers' branch or agent in mainland and more can attend ITE2021.

Hong Kong is discussing with 16 jurisdictions on travel arrangement. Vaccinated Hong Kong citizens can travel quarantine free to destinations with Travel Bubble, while some other countries offer unilaterally shorter or quarantine free entry.

The pent-up travel demand is strong and the survey held in early April with over 2000 replies found that 90% of the respondents hope to take overseas holiday. Each year, Hong Kong spent about US$25 billion on outbound travel and ranks Asia's third largest market after mainland China and South Korea.

ITE2021 goes hybrid, and online seminars held during ITE will additionally have an onsite part where the seminars will broadcast live, which is handy for exhibitors who are not able to come. TKS shares government subsidy with exhibitors by offering 20% discount on space rental.

ITE2019 drew 675 exhibitors from 56 exhibiting countries/regions. Attended by 11613 buyers and trade visitors (63% from Hong Kong, 26% from mainland China, 11% from overseas); and 73665 quality public visitors with 85% FIT, Japan, with around 80 booths, was the second largest pavilion after China.

