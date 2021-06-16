Itiviti automated trading solution named Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities for 2nd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) business, today announced its Tbricks automated trading solution has been named Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) at this year's TradingTech Insight USA Awards.

Organized by A-Team group, these awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets with a special focus on the challenges facing US market practitioners.

"Many congratulations to Itiviti for winning Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) in our prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021," said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group. "It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and trading technology specialists, who selected Itiviti as the clear winner in a very competitive field."

Josh Monroe, Head of the Americas at Itiviti commented: "We are thrilled and thankful to be recognized for the second consecutive year in a row in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021. We will continue to invest heavily in Tbricks to significantly improve its automation, usability and performance for derivatives trading. This award further validates our dedication to innovation and solidifies our position as a market leader in electronic trading and market-making in the Americas region. Our commitment to clients' success has made Itiviti a trusted partner for years to come."

Designed with the primary purpose of trade automation, Tbricks' modular and open architecture provides a robust framework for algorithmic execution strategies and synthetic order type solutions for navigating an increasingly complex trading landscape. Complemented by a rich library of trading 'apps' and execution strategies that can be used out-of-the-box, modified or built from scratch and be integrated with third-party providers enables the solution to be fully tailored to clients' needs.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-automated-trading-solution-named-best-trading-solution-for-listed-securities-for-2nd-consecu,c3367083

The following files are available for download: