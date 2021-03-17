Itiviti Named Outstanding Technology Provider in 2020 Leaders in Trading Editor's Choice Awards

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, continues to garner industry recognition for trading technology innovation by being named "Outstanding Technology Provider" at the 2020 Leaders in Trading Editor's Choice Awards. Organized by The Trade, the awards recognize distinguished trading venues, technology providers, and sell-side institutions that have excelled in their respective fields.

"Itiviti has long established itself as the leading provider of trading solutions for both buy-side and sell-side institutions. It has demonstrated continued technology investment and innovation," said Hayley Mcdowell, Editor at The Trade. "Itiviti's victory in 2020 recognized the great strides and contribution the vendor has made in the trading and execution space."

Itiviti provides the most comprehensive trading and connectivity offering in the capital markets. Built on a modular, open architecture, Itiviti's award-winning sell-side OMS, trading and connectivity solutions enable financial institutions to seize opportunities in global markets while providing reliable, efficient support to their trading operations.

Over the past three years, Itiviti has heavily invested in its trading technology and has partnered with a variety of best-of-breed fintech experts to offer value-added functionality through its modern, modular architecture. Recently, Itiviti strengthened its partnership with Diginex and launched Access, a multi-venue, front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

"The combination of increased market complexity, globalization, and an evolving regulatory landscape has made it vital for firms to have the right technology solutions in place to stay competitive," said Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC at Itiviti. "At Itiviti, we constantly invest in our technology to ensure our clients have the most robust trading tools and functionalities."

Continued Gefen: "Winning this award further validates our commitment and dedication to technology innovation. We are honored to be recognized for our excellence by The Trade."

For further information, please contact:

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit

www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-named-outstanding-technology-provider-in-2020-leaders-in-trading-editor-s-choice-awards,c3308101

The following files are available for download: