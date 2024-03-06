It's a Quadruple-Victory for Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in the 2023 Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards

Four revered titles covering pet care products picked up in Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards 2023

—

Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, a company synonymous to well-loved brands of pet care products in Malaysia, proved its popularity amongst discerning pet owners recently when its team of attendees walked away with accolades in recognition for their outstanding performance in the categories Cat Litter, Cat Treats, Cat Food (Wet), and Dog Food (Dry) during the recent Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards.

The annual event was held this year at GSC Cineplex at Midvalley Megamall on the 31st of January 2024, during which the esteemed winners were named. A first-time winner in the much-anticipated annual event, Pets Global is an independently owned, holistic wellness company which was established based on a deep-rooted concern for the welfare of animals. As such, the company exercises its rights to create and produce the highest quality foods and pet-care products for our furry companions, namely cats and dogs.

As a prestigious platform honouring the country's most sought-after, readers-selected brands of products and services for health and wellness since 2011, the Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards is a reliable and trusted validation of being hand-picked by quality-conscious consumers as the brand of product or service which is preferred and loved. Consequently, the four accolades bagged by Pets Global, namely for Cat Litter by Fussie Cat, Cat Treats by Fussie Cat, Cat Food (Wet) by Fussie Cat; and Dog Food (Dry) by Zignature, placed the company right up there among the ultimate favourites of consumers.

One of the four sought-after awards bagged by Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd was for Best Cat food (Wet): Fussie Cat



In regards to Fussie cat's win in the category of Cat Litter, the brand's four variants stand out by far, thanks to the superior features and outstanding quality offered. The variants include Bentonite Litter, Activated Charcoal Litter, Japanese Soybean Litter, and Crystal Litter, which allows cat owners the opportunity of excellent choices according to their cats' needs and preferences.

The Cat Treats title also went out to Fussie Cat for its range of healthy, wholesome Purée Treats available in Tuna, Chicken and Fresh series. These unique Purée series offer variants such as Tuna with Chicken Puree, Tuna with Salmon Puree, Tuna with Prawns Puree, Chicken with Duck Puree, Chicken with Beef Puree, Ocean Fish Puree and Sardine Puree just to name a few. Apart from being totally delicious for cats, Fussie Cat Purée Treats are brimming with vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin E for healthy skin and coat, and taurine for healthy eyes and heart.

The Best Cat Food (Wet) was also bagged by Fussie Cat. With series such as Fresh, Wild caught, Black Label and Gold Label, the brand has won over the hearts of pet owners. Fussy Cat uses physiologically correct recipes in its cat foods, which means that meats rich in complete proteins are used as the main ingredient.

Eric Lum, Sales & Marketing Manager of Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the three Awards picked up by Fussie Cat.

"We are thankful for tremendous support of those who have voted Fussie Cat for the respective categories of Cat Litter, Cat Treats, and Cat Food (Wet), and ecstatic with the recognition. We will continue to provide the best products for all your beloved cats, and once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your gracious support."

Zignature, another revered brand under Pets Global, bagged the Dog Food (Dry) category. A leader in hypoallergenic dog food, Zignature offers a selection of premium quality dry food for dogs, with premium meat ingredients and limited ingredients recipes. Learned from nature, Zignature provides the nutritionally correct diets for canine and the quality is notably a benchmark for many other brands out there to live up to. Upon Zignature's win in the recent Awards ceremony, Mr Lum stated, "We hope all dogs suffer with allergy issues such as skin allergy, indigestion, or obesity, would emerge better and healthier. Also, we always give our best in ensuring quality for all our dry food products, as with all other products from us."

About Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, was founded a decade ago by avid pet owners who understand the mutual bonds that exist between people and their animal companions. They are driven by their commitment to excellence to produce the highest quality, Physiologically Tuned™ recipes for total pet nutrition, releasing high quality products for pet use only after years of studies and research. Being independently owned, Pets Global strives to produce the best possible pet foods and products for our beloved furry companions. For more information on Pets Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, please visit: www.pets-global.my.

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia's leading media platform for healthy & holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print & social. It offers comprehensive resource covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers' Choice Awards 2023, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2023awards/.



