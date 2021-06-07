iVANKY Launches the All-New Docking Station Pro Created Especially for Apple MacBooks

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iVANKY, a top player in the audiovisual (AV) industry dedicated to AV cables and video extenders, has recently launched their latest innovation – the iVANKY Docking Station Pro with dual USB-C input and 12 ports output. Exclusively designed for most MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, it empowers users to connect multiple additional devices to their increasingly compact MacBooks using robust dual USB-C cable technology compatible with any recent MacBook Pro or MacBook Air laptop with adjacent USB-C ports.



iVANKY Docking Station Pro Created Especially for Apple MacBooks

Check out the iVANKY official link here: https://bit.ly/2RllgoK

Designed to effortlessly facilitate two 4K 60Hz external displays, iVANKY can even do this in your MacBook's extended mode and is not troubled by high-speed charging or the burden of high-definition media displays. With ultra-fast data transfers to a stable internet connection, this class-leading docking station solves many of the pain points that MacBook users have encountered when they need more ports for peripheral devices. Key features of the iVANKY include:

Dual 4K@60Hz displays

96W pass-through charging to power any MacBook

Caters to extended desktop, video mirroring, and closed-display modes with external displays

Plug and play functionality. No driver installation required

Fast and robust wired RJ45 Ethernet connectivity

Loki Su, iVANKY Founder noted: "In today's age, new industries have risen to support the remote worker. Shared workspaces are rented out by workshare companies and it's common for mobile workers to need external monitors and other connections which can be facilitated by docking stations like iVANKY. Whether it's a team of creatives that needs heavy duty video editing and content creation, or a professional department requiring rapid data transfer, the iVANKY has every scenario covered. Built for photographers, vloggers, programmers, businesspeople, and so-called Zoom University students, the iVANKY is truly a gamechanger."

More Features

There is a range of powerful functionality under the hood of iVANKY's attractive aesthetics including dual 4K @ 60Hz monitor support for MacBook devices and a docking station that instantly boosts the total of 12 ports available to support all the needs of users.

The full list of features includes:

2 x HDMI (support for 4K @ 60Hz with HDR, 4K @ 30Hz, and 1080p @ 60Hz – dual 4K @ 60Hz limited to 2017 and later 15/16-inch MacBook Pro models)

@ 60Hz with HDR, @ 30Hz, and 1080p @ 60Hz – dual @ 60Hz limited to 2017 and later 15/16-inch MacBook Pro models) 96W pass-through charging to power any MacBook

2 x USB-C 3.0 (up to 5Gbps data speeds, 1 PD with 18W output, 1 with 5W output)

4 x USB 3.0 (up to 5Gbps data speeds, 5W output).

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (1000/100/10 Mbps)

1 x SD card slot

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio

The iVANKY has been exclusively designed to give Apple Laptop users the best product experience possible without having to worry about adaptivity issues. Compatible devices include:

16-inch MacBook Pro

15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later)

Users should bear in mind that the new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro only officially supports 1 external display

Users looking for a high-powered and well-designed MacBook-compatible docking station that comes in at the lower end of the price range won't go wrong with the iVANKY Docking Station. The device is well-designed, looks great and can easily support multiple high-end features. There's no need to wait to unlock the productivity that powerful computing machinery can deliver. The iVANKY is compact, lightweight, has well-spaced ports, and can support and enhance a wide range of workflows across numerous industries.

There is a one-time 20% off discount available on the Amazon store from June 21-22(Amazon Prime Day) at this link: http://bit.ly/iVANKY

For more information, please contact:

Joy Tsai, Brand PR for Overseas Markets

marketing@ivanky.com

Related Links :

http://www.livelocity.com