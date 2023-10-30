IVE DDC explains how Salesforce Data Cloud is revolutionising customer engagement with real-time 1st party data

Salesforce Data Cloud is unlocking the power of real-time 1st Party data, redefining customer engagement. Here, IVE DDC explains how this platform is shaping the future of data analytics services and personalised interactions.

According to IVE DDC, in an era where data drives Customer Experience, unearthing the insights concealed within customer data is the key to achieving business objectives and exceeding customer expectations. Here, the leading data analytics consulting firm explains how new Customer Data Platform (CDP), Salesforce Data Cloud, is unlocking the real-time potential of 1st Party data to drive customer engagement.

An enterprise grade data managed platform seamlessly integrated into the Salesforce ecosystem, Salesforce Data Cloud empowers organisations to harness the full potential of their customer data across their Salesforce MarTech (marketing technology) stack. IVE DDC says the Salesforce Data Cloud platform continuously updates and harmonises customer data, enabling Marketing and Customer Experience teams to connect with customers at every touchpoint, using known customer insights and contextual data to influence Data Cloud workflows and decisioning.

Traditionally, customer data platforms have primarily served as marketing tools, unifying data from disparate sources to create a shared view.

“Data Cloud takes this concept a step further by delivering a continuous stream of dynamic data to Customer 360 in real-time. This means customer data is always up to date, providing Marketing with the ability to take proactive action and influence customer interactions at scale, faster than ever before,” says Kevin Perry, IVE DDC Head of Customer Experience and Personalisation.

With its real-time capabilities, IVE DDC says brands can leverage Data Cloud to take immediate action using all of their customer data sources and influence in-the-moment customer experience. For instance, organisations can suggest a product to a customer while they are actively in their Consideration phase, rather than weeks afterwards once a purchase may have already been made. These in-the-moment interaction capabilities also enable swift customer service interactions to address customer concerns in real-time, fostering a level of engagement previously unattainable for Marketing and Customer Service teams.

Privacy and data ethics are paramount in today's data-driven world and IVE DDC says Data Cloud prioritises these concerns.

“With built-in privacy and compliance features, Data Cloud resolves data to provide a holistic view of each customer, allowing organisations to treat customers as individuals rather than mere transactions,” says James Roth, IVE DDC Chief Experience Officer. “Data Cloud's commitment to privacy aligns with IVE DDC's vision to lead the industry in ethical data management practices.”

By leveraging Data Cloud, IVE DDC is poised to deliver enhanced data analytics services to their customers, providing businesses with the tools needed to harness the power of 1st Party data for greater personalisation. As the industry continues to evolve, IVE DDC aims to set new standards in privacy, data ethics and customer engagement.





