Iveco Group N.V. calls the Annual General Meeting



Turin, 1stMarch 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announced today that it has published the Notice and the Agenda of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held virtually on 13th April 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST. Pursuant to the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government aimed at protecting all participants, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

The Agenda of the AGM also includes the proposal to adopt the 2021 Company Financial Statements which have been published today and are available in the Investors section of the Iveco Group corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy free of charge through the contact investor.relations@ivecogroup.com.

The Agenda of the AGM, the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda, the instructions for voting at the AGM, and other AGM documents are available on the Company’s website at www.ivecogroup.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

