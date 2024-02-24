Iveco Group N.V. updates its 2024 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 23rd February 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the earnings release for 2024 Q2 results is brought forward to 24th July 2024

The corporate calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes this update, is as follows:

Date Earnings releases/other events 17th April Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 22nd April Ex-dividend date (subject to the AGM’s approval of the dividend distribution proposal) 10th May Results for 1st quarter 2024 24th July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2024 7th November Results for 3rd quarter 2024

The 2024 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment