Iveco Group presents its Business, Strategy and 2026 Financial Ambitions

Demerger will create a leading, global Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain

and related Financial Services company

Focus on sustainable value creation through the continued embrace of new technologies and smart partnerships for a step change in financial performance

2026 Ambitions:

Total net revenues of Industrial Activities at between €16.5 – 17.5 billion (2019: €11.8 billion)

Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities at between 5.0% – 6.0% (2019: 3.6%)

Adjusted Net Profit at between €0.6 – 0.8 billion (2019: €0.3 billion)





Shareholders to receive 1 new Iveco Group N.V. share for every 5 CNH Industrial N.V. shares owned

Iveco Group signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to reach net zero carbon by 2040

Turin, November 18, 2021

In the context of the demerger (the “Demerger”) of Iveco Group (“Iveco Group” or “the Group” or “the Company”) from CNH Industrial N.V. (“CNH Industrial”), Iveco Group’s senior management is meeting today with the financial community to present the Company’s business, strategy, and 2026 financial ambitions, as well as the terms of the Demerger that will result in the listing of its common shares on the regulated market of Euronext Milan stock exchange expected on January 3, 2022, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Demerger Rationale

For full details on the Reasons for the Demerger, please refer to section 4.1 of the Prospectus, which is available on the Company’s website, at the url:

www.ivecogroup.com/investo_relations/demerger_documents

The Demerger of Iveco Group from CNH Industrial will create an independent ‘pure player’ focused on its leading Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services businesses. The intention to separate its “On-Highway” (now named “Iveco Group”) and “Off-Highway” (Agriculture and Construction) businesses was first announced by CNH Industrial at its Capital Markets Day, held on September 3, 2019.

The reasons presented for the Demerger remain valid and follow the completion of a deep portfolio review process, taking into account, among other things, strategic, investor, and synergy considerations. This review highlighted that the “On-Highway” and “Off-Highway” businesses have diverging regulatory and customer requirements and are impacted differently by the accelerating industry megatrends. The Demerger is intended to maximize management focus and flexibility, aligns investment priorities and incentives, better meets respective business needs, and optimizes the cost and capital structure of each Company to drive profitable growth.

The creation of Iveco Group is expected to allow the intrinsic value of the Company to be properly expressed for the first time and to better enable it to capture the significant opportunities of an industry undergoing fundamental changes. Specifically, it is expected that Iveco Group will be better able to anticipate its customers’ changing mobility needs, investing and partnering in the technologies of the future to address, amongst other things, the requirements of ever-stricter emissions standards worldwide.

The Iveco Group believes it is well-placed to benefit from these trends thanks to:

Its strong, historic presence across the full range of Commercial and Specialty Vehicles;

Its focus on innovation and the development of advanced and sustainable solutions, including reduced- and zero-emissions powertrains, the development of advanced, cloud-connected driver assistance systems, and the exploration of emerging autonomous driving technologies; and

A proven ability to reinforce these existing competitive strengths through the creation of innovative and mutually beneficial partnerships.





A New, Independent Leader with a Well-Balanced, Diversified Business

For full details on the Business Description, please refer to section 10 of the Prospectus, available at the url:

www.ivecogroup.com/investor_relations/demerger_documents

As a result of the Demerger, Iveco Group N.V. will become the holding company of a leading global capital goods group engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defence and other uses, as well as combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems, transmissions and axles for those vehicles and engines and alternative propulsion systems for agricultural and construction equipment and for marine and power generation applications.

In particular, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles designs, manufactures, and distributes a full range of light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the IVECO brand; city and intercity buses and tourist coaches under the IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ brands; vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand; quarry and mining equipment under the ASTRA brand; firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand.

Powertrain designs, manufactures, and distributes, under the FPT Industrial brand, a range of combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems, transmission systems and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation.

Financial Services offers a range of financial products and services to Iveco Group dealers and customers under the IVECO CAPITAL brand. Additionally, Financial Services, leveraging on its specific expertise, will grant support to CNH Industrial post-demerger financial services in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, by providing business process services and receiving fees for the services rendered.

The Company’s statutory seat is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal office and business address is via Puglia 35, Turin, Italy. Following the Demerger, the Group will employ some 33,500 people, with manufacturing, commercial, and financial services companies in 36 countries.

Iveco Group’s Strengths and Strategies

For full details on the Group’s Strength and Strategies, please refer to section 10.3 of the Prospectus, available at the url: www.ivecogroup.com/investor_relations/demerger_documents

Guided by a strong and talented management team led by designated Chief Executive Officer Gerrit Marx, the Company will strive to deliver the best value performance and quality across its business areas and superior customer service delivery, while leveraging on a strong ecosystem of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Diversified Business Portfolio with Strong Market Positions





The Group is a leading Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) player, with strong brand positions in Europe and South America. In Europe, it is number three in the >3.5-ton LCV segment through the IVECO Daily product line, one of the most successful light commercial vehicles, especially in the body-on-frame segment (6.01 tons ‒ 7.49 tons) where it has a consolidated #1 leadership position.

It has a longstanding presence in the Medium and Heavy-Duty truck segments, as a full-line, value-for-money manufacturer. It offers applications for both on- and off-road usage, and it is the leader in the fast-growing natural gas-powered long-haul commercial vehicles market in Europe, with a 50% share.

The Group further enjoys a strong bus business, being the market leader in European intercity and city segments.

Complete Powertrain Offering Gives the Group an Edge for the Upcoming Powertrain Revolution





Iveco Group’s Powertrain business is a competitive and innovative player with a diverse customer base, holding a leading market position globally in non-captive powertrain sales, and a strong core offering in internal combustion diesel and natural gas engines.

Thanks to in-house capabilities and smart partnerships, the complete powertrain offering is complemented by a synergistic driveline business which enhances the technological intellectual property (IP) and usability of its innovative powertrains (e.g., e-Axle).

The Group is well positioned for the Low-to-Zero-Emission future of propulsion. This is thanks to a balanced strategy, leveraging its consolidated presence in highly efficient and low-emission internal combustion diesel engines, its leadership in Liquefied and Compressed Natural Gas (LNG/CNG) technology, and Battery Electric/Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV/FCEV) technologies for the future, with the goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Enabler of Disrupters, at the Core of a Strong Collaboration and Partnership Ecosystem





Iveco Group is successfully pursuing a distinctive partnership approach to execute and capitalize on the structural changes in the transportation and commercial vehicles industry, with a sizable part of its portfolio connected to a broad spectrum of primary partners. More specifically, the Group has developed a strong ecosystem of mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships with selected emerging transportation technology leaders to enhance growth and value creation, and to exploit mid- to long-term disruptive technologies.

In the context of a strategic and exclusive Heavy-Duty Truck partnership with Nikola Corporation announced by CNH Industrial on September 3, 2019, IVECO and Nikola Corporation are jointly developing Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) cab-over trucks, which will be manufactured in Europe through a 50/50 joint-venture, and in the U.S. by Nikola Corporation. IVECO will be the manufacturer for any EU emission-related purposes of the vehicles produced and distributed in EU by the European joint-venture and will be responsible for their distribution in the different jurisdictions of the EU.

In 2021, the Group started a program with Plus AI, with the aim of building self-driving trucks by 2027. If successful, this project could deliver improvements of up to 20% in productivity and up to 5% in fuel consumption.

The Group also has a joint program with EasyMile to develop a self-driving bus by 2025.

With a focus on development acceleration, investment risk sharing, and “best-of-the-breed” solutions, the Group, together with its alliance partners, is paving the way to build up an impressive partnership ecosystem.

Performance-Driven Mindset with a Commitment to Sustainability

For full details on Sustainability Centricity, please refer to section 10.3.V of the Prospectus, available at the url: www.ivecogroup.com/investor_relations/demerger_documents

Iveco Group inherits from CNH Industrial a strong commitment to a sustainable future and is announcing today that it signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to reach net zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set by the Paris Agreement. This intention is an integral element of the Company’s wider ESG commitments, including those related to workplace and on-road safety, inclusivity & diversity, and environmentally friendly product lifecycle management.

More specifically, to tackle climate change issues, the Company has integrated a range of carbon-reduction initiatives and specific climate-related topics into the sustainability plan disclosed in the 2020 Sustainability Report of CNH Industrial, defining long-term strategic targets that will drive its business strategy.

Examples of targets are:

2022: development of next-generation alternative fuel engines running on CNG and LNG, and compatible with biomethane, to further reduce CO2 emissions and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

2022: focus on natural gas (NG) engine technologies to achieve ultra-low NOX emissions in urban applications.

2023: development of the next generation Electric Daily (including in-house production of e-drivelines and battery packs).

2023: development of a full electric bus range.

2023: implementation of mild hybrid solutions on diesel and CNG vehicles.

2024: development of a new full electric and fuel cell heavy range (including in-house production of e-axles).

2030: implementation of alternative (electric/hybrid) driveline technologies on all vehicles, to achieve -50% in CO2 emissions.





A Step Change in Financial Performance

The Company’s post-Demerger strategy sets out a step change in financial performance over the next five years to 2026.

As a separately listed, independent company, Iveco Group has the following key financial ambitions for 2026:

Targeted total Net Revenues of Industrial Activities at between €16.5 – 17.5 billion compared to €11.8 billion in 2019, a compound annual growth rate up to 5.0%.

The 2026 Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities is targeted to reach between 5.0 – 6.0%, up to +240 bps increase compared to the 3.6% recorded in 2019.

Targeted Adjusted Net Profit at between €0.6 – 0.8 billion, compared to €0.3 billion in 2019.

Over the same period, Industrial Activities Investments (Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets – including capitalized R&D) are targeted to increase 80 bps from 4.2% to ~5.0%.

Targeted Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities of €0.5 billion in 2026, compared to €30 million in 2019.





These ambitions will be achieved through the implementation of the Company’s DRIVE Operational Excellence Programme that is designed to deliver across the board improvements in all aspects of operational performance and specifically in the areas of quality, capex and R&D, pricing, and product mix.

Experienced Board of Directors

For full details on Board and Employees, please refer to section 11 of the Prospectus, available at the url:

www.ivecogroup.com/investor_relations/demerger_documents

On completion of the Demerger, the Company’s Board of Directors, chaired by Suzanne Heywood, will consist of eight members, comprising two Executive Directors and six Non-Executive Directors, as follows:

Executive Directors:

Suzanne Heywood, Chair

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

Non-Executive Directors:

Tufan Erginbilgic, Independent Director

Essimari Kairisto, Independent Director

Linda Knoll, Director

Alessandro Nasi, Director

Olof Persson, Independent Director

Lorenzo Simonelli, Independent Director

Demerger Terms and Timing

For full details on the admission to listing and trading on Euronext Milan, please refer to the Prospectus, available at the url: www.ivecogroup.com/investor_relations/demerger_documents

Following today’s presentation, the Company’s senior management will undertake a non-deal roadshow between November 19 and 24, 2021. As already communicated, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of CNH Industrial will take place on December 23, 2021 at which final shareholder approval for the Demerger will be sought and, should this be given and other regulatory approvals be obtained, it is expected that the Demerger would become effective on January 1, 2022 and that the first day of trading of Iveco Group shares on Euronext Milan would be January 3, 2022.

As part of the Demerger and by operation of law, each holder of common shares in the share capital of CNH Industrial (the “CNH Common Shares”) will receive one Common Share for every five CNH Common Shares which it holds (the “Allotment Ratio”) on December 31, 2021 (the “Demerger Record Date”) (such holder of CNH Common Shares on the Demerger Record Date being a “CNH Shareholder”). If such CNH shareholder also holds special voting shares in the share capital of CNH Industrial (the “CNH Special Voting Shares”), it will, by operation of law, receive a number of Special Voting Shares in the share capital of the Company that is equal to the number of Common Shares for which it will be registered in the Loyalty Register.

The number of CNH Common Shares (and CNH Special Voting Shares, when applicable), held by the CNH Shareholders, will not change as a result of the Demerger and the related allotment of Common Shares (and Special Voting Shares, when applicable). As a result of the Demerger and Admission, CNH Shareholders at the Demerger Record Date will therefore become shareholders of two independent public companies: CNH Industrial and Iveco Group.

Commenting on the Demerger, Gerrit Marx, Iveco Group designated Chief Executive Officer said: “Today is another milestone on the road to our New Energy Future. This New Energy goes towards the advanced technologies we will continue to pioneer to power development across the full range of our vehicle and propulsion businesses. And just as significantly, this New Energy goes towards our ambitious plans as an independently listed, global leader in our sector. With a highly motivated team and a growing ecosystem of like-minded and ambitious partners, we’re ready to capture the many exciting opportunities of a fast-changing industry for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

