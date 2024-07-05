Iveco Group successfully raises 290 million euros through a Schuldschein loan

Turin, 4th July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain and related Financial Services arenas, has successfully raised a Schuldschein loan (a private placement governed by German law) for 290 million euros.

The loan comprises two tranches with maturities at three and five years, both at variable interest rates. The proceeds are going to be used for general corporate purposes, replacing existing bank facilities. Following high demand, the initial target volume was significantly exceeded, with the interest rates being fixed at the low end of the price range.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

