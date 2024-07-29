IZEA Report Finds 46% of Australians Have Purchased Products After Seeing Them Used by Influencers

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, in partnership with its wholly-owned Australian-based company Hoozu , released the 2024 Australia edition of its research report, “ Trust in Influencer Marketing ,” today. The report is based on Australian consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement.



The survey found that 70% of 18-to-29-year-olds have purchased a product after seeing it being used by an influencer.

“In influencer marketing, trust is paramount. Our Trust in Influencer Marketing report for Australia reveals that 59% of respondents place more trust in sponsored posts by influencers than those by A-list celebrities. This trust is translating directly into consumer action, with over half of all respondents having purchased a product promoted by an influencer,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “Particularly among younger demographics, influencers are shaping purchasing behaviors and decisions. It’s a clear indication that the future of marketing lies not in traditional approaches but in harnessing the power of influencer-led content.”

“The Trust in Influencer Marketing report highlights the power and influence of social media influencers, with 59% of Australian consumers more likely to trust influencers over celebrities,” said Natalie Giddings, Hoozu CEO. “This trust, along with the preference for influencer-created content over traditional marketing, underscores the role influencers play in shaping consumer behavior in Australia. For marketers, this shows the importance of leveraging influencer authenticity and trust to drive meaningful engagement, strengthen brand loyalty and achieve impactful results.”

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

59% of respondents are more likely to trust an influencer’s sponsored post over one from an A-list celebrity.

46% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

70% of 18-to-29-year-olds have purchased a product after seeing it used by an influencer.



Key Insights for Marketers

53% of social media users prefer content created by social media influencers over marketing professionals.

Ages 18-29 are 1.6 times more likely to research products on TikTok than ask their friends and family for recommendations, at 51%.

54% of respondents ages 18-29 say they have purchased a product directly from a social media app.

61% of those over 60 say TV ads are the most likely platform to get them to try a new product. Meanwhile, 52% of respondents 18-29 say influencer posts are the most likely to inspire a purchase.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

The most used social media platforms in Australia are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

48% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow more than 21 influencers.

33% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow an AI or virtual influencer.

Younger consumers have higher and more diverse usage of social media platforms.

18-to-29-year-olds in Australia spend an average of 5.8 hours a day on social media.



Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,006 social media users in Australia over the age of 18. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

