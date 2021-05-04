iZeno Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 M ay 2021 - Atlassian announced today that iZeno Pte Ltd has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Emerging Markets for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2020. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.









iZeno was one of 16 solution partner recipients honored as Partner of the Year for our continuous effort throughout the year.

"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients", said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

"This recognition from Atlassian speaks volume of iZeno investment in Asia and the trust from our customers to deliver the right tools and processes. iZeno will continue to grow and extend iZeno Atlassian Practice (ITSM and DevOps) beyond our current coverage in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. " said iZeno's Managing Director, Mr. Jason Lin .

About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 85+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights. Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & Machine Learning , DevOps , ITSM , Cloud , CRM & CX , Data Analytics , and other leading technologies with our clients' existing IT frameworks.

