Izzy, A Great Lady BOSS who started the jewelry brand Mylongingcharm, recently launched a well-designed bracelet

Izzy, as the great lady Boss of Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited, recently launched a new bracelet which is designed by Mr Cheng from designing department and is in hot selling. “This bracelet has two products in two shapes: U and V. I combined letters with shape features between male and female . The U stands for father (face feature) and the V stands for mother (face feature),which around small charms that are personalized with child’s names. “ Mr Cheng stated. “We can tell how excellent the employees are in this company. If your actions inspire others to dream more,learn more,do more and become more, you are a good leader,I think that’s what Izzy is.”

Izzy was always obsessed with jewelry since she was a child. Five years ago, she worked for herself and started her own jewelry brand ( Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited) inside the factory which had only a few staffs without any department setting at the beginning now she has brought to the world with her own brand jewelry factory, which she hadn’t even thought of.

“To rule the world, things you need – right jewelry with the right attitude.” this is firmly maintained by Izzy and she always holds right attitude towards her job and life . After graduating from university, Izzy devoted herself to the jewelry industry just because of her pure love for jewelry. Her tireless work ethic has earned her the nickname workaholic since she worked so hard and was always the first in the office and last to leave. One of her colleagues described sending Izzy a message in the latest hours of the night. Izzy responded almost immediately.

After five years development, Izzy integrates her company with product spot wholesale, processing and customization. There are 200 or so people in her firm in various departments: sales, production, design, human resources department and so on. In the factory many people are working busily, engraving words or initials on the metal , transforming bits of metal into a piece of jewelry- necklace, bracelet , anklet or maybe a key ring. “ I love all my employees, most of them are working with me for a long time and I totally understand how hard work they are doing now because I went through all before .” Izzy mentioned.

When it comes to her company, we have to know about her brand first. Let’s take a look about the brand concept : “Express your unique love, before you regret it . ” It’s vision is : “Create a world that encourage love expression. ” The mission : “Produce meaningful Jewelleries to link each unique relationship closely ”.When’s the last time you said ‘I LOVE U’ to the person you are closest to? We often tend to ignore the ones closest to us, our family. Deep down our love for them is more than anything but sometimes we seemed to forget how to express it. Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited provides unique and customizable Jewelleries, designed with the latest fashion trends. They wish to encourage people, to express and communicate love in a unique and better way through their products. A necklace truly becomes a necklace only when it is connected, otherwise it’s just a simple piece of chain. When your lover opens the gift box and clasped the necklace around your neck, that’s the moment the necklace is connected, so is your love. “ We believe the world should be full of love and we wish to design unique and customizable necklaces to help people express their love to ones they care about. We hope to connect people closer with our unique necklaces. ” These simply worded statements express the meaning of their accessories.

“Jewelry isn’t just jewelry, it helps us define who we are” said Izzy. This is her unique view on jewelry which is the key to propelling her to take root in the jewelry industry.She believes that everyone should have unique jewelry that shows distinct personality. That’s the reason why her company sells customized jewelry like necklace, bracelet or key ring. Their best-sellers are their customizable necklaces with different quantities of pendants, Men’s Titanium DAD Bracelet ,Personalized Last Name Key chain and so on. There are more than thousand products in their factory now so far which are all developed by their own designers. “ Everyone can be the the developer of our products as long as you're willing to come up with ideas in our company “ Izzy told all her staff.

Izzy and her company - Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited Accessories Co.,Limited have been growing and getting stronger, let's look forward to her next big break.

