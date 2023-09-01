J Althea Creative Florist Business Education Available for Florist Conventions Everywhere

Florist business educator and consultant, Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative, is available for florist convention inquiries regarding attendance, speaking and teaching opportunities.

—

Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative is on a mission to help those who are passionate about creating stunning floral arrangements but find themselves struggling with the business side of things. As a dedicated florist business educator, Wiles understands the unique challenges florists face in running a successful floral design business with a 30-year florist career under her belt. Whether it's managing finances, streamlining operations or enhancing customer experiences, she has the knowledge and expertise to guide florists towards success. For these reasons, Wiles is available for florist conventions everywhere seeking florist business consultants to attend their events, speak to audiences or teach for their programs.



Floral designers can have a trusted partner by their side, sharing proven strategies and customized solutions that will not only improve their business acumen but also give them the freedom to focus on their true passion - floral design.



With J Althea Creative consulting services, special care is taken to work closely with clients to assess specific needs, goals and pain points. Together, Wiles and each client will develop personalized strategies and practical solutions to overcome obstacles and optimize florist business performance.



Wiles’ approach is rooted in fostering long-term relationships built on trust, support and collaboration. One-on-one consultations take place over Zoom or phone and can be scheduled around other commitments.



Utilizing J Althea Creative’s services can unlock the true potential of any floral design business and pave the way for growth and profitability. Complimentary consultations are offered at florist conventions. Florist convention organizers can contact Althea Wiles via the J Althea Creative website’s contact form with inquiries about her involvement to attend, speak or teach attending florists.



More offerings by J Althea Creative:

Webinar, workshop and convention partnerships

Private mentoring and training

Special occasions complimentary online workshops

Staff training either virtually, on location or at the J Althea Creative training site

Speaking opportunities

Participating vendor at shows

Instructor for florist programs and events



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States. She is also the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist education consulting program. Wiles earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College and then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. After 25 years in business, her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually. Recognized by local and national publications, she has been featured on The Knot, The List, amongst others, and in a wide range of magazines. Wiles continues gaining recognition by participating as a regularly featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Wiles is also a recurring instructor in the horticulture department at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.





About Us: J Althea Creative is owned by master floral designer and florist business educator, Althea Wiles, based in the Ozark Mountains serving clients anywhere in the world.

