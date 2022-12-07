J Althea Creative Hosts Annual Valentine's Day Systems Preparations Webinar to Florists Everywhere

The 2022 wedding boom coupled with supply chain issues, labor shortages and unfavorable weather has florists scrambling to find solutions for the number one florist holiday. Althea Wiles can help.

—

Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting, has developed a Valentine’s Day Systems Preparations course to help florists this upcoming holiday season. After a slump in the wedding and event industry during 2020-2021, the current market has seen an influx in bookings for 2022 and 2023. This influx coupled with supply chain issues, labor shortages and weather conditions have left some flowers scarce creating a flower shortage driving up costs. While the flower supply chain continues to recover and in an effort to offer some support and answers, Wiles will offer a free webinar for florists with the requirement that they sign up via the J Althea Creative website. The webinar recording will be provided at no cost, but will only be available for a few days. Althea Wiles is also the owner and lead designer for Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and can give first-hand experience and knowledge to frustrated florists during busy holiday seasons, as well as one-on-one consulting upon request.

Participants can register for this webinar to be held on January 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) here:

https://airtable.com/shr7fiU91XAL4kgT1

For more information about workshops visit here:

https://www.jaltheacreative.com/workshops

“This is a class for any florist that wants to have a well organized, less stressful (Valentine’s Day is never stress-free), and successful holiday. Valentine’s Day is a day that can easily overwhelm a florist. Executing a holiday where delivery volume can jump 10 times over a ‘normal’ week or where switching from 1 wedding delivery to multiple deliveries in one day, or where the orders come in at the very last minute can be challenging. In this webinar, I share numerous tips that I’ve learned over the years to make this a smoother process. It doesn’t matter if the florist has 20+ years of experience or is just starting out, if they’re overwhelmed with the planning and executing side of Valentine’s Day, this webinar will be useful,“ said Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative Consulting and Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

Features of Valentine’s Day:



Tune in from anywhere in the world.

Learn how to deal with flower shortages.

Tips for organizing, packaging, delivery routing and managing employees.

A live Q&A portion for those attending the webinar.

Ways to think about organizing a home studio for an easier workflow

Tricks to keep multiple orders organized

Products that Althea Wiles has found useful

Little things that keep your team happy (like providing lunch)

What to put in the “emergency kit” for your delivery drivers

Things to consider when hiring extra help

“Althea Wiles with J Althea Creative is the premier go-to source for florist education and with the busy Valentine’s Day season approaching, it makes sense for florists to sign up for this webinar. It is a no-cost webinar and if you happen to miss it, you can still watch the recording later as long as you sign up via the J Althea Creative website,” said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.

About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and lead designer of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In addition, Wiles serves as a recurring instructor for the University of Arkansas’ horticulture program.

About Us: J Althea Creative is a florist consulting firm led by master florist and nearly 30-year florist veteran, Althea Wiles, based in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: J Althea Creative

Website: https://www.jaltheacreative.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/66Ge-3i8DE8

Release ID: 89086103

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.