BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced its partnership with renowned distributor, Power n Sun (PNS), to promote distributed solar PV products in the Middle East and South Asia. As the partnership has been established for some time, the latest extension of the cooperation further strengthens the two sides in promoting the application of distributed solar PV products in the local markets.



JA Solar Announces Cooperation with Distributor, Power n Sun, to Promote High-Efficiency PV Modules in the Middle East and South Asia

PNS, has deep solar product distribution experience in South Asia and the Middle East region, making it an ideal partner for JA Solar to promote its PV products in these markets. Since the beginning of the cooperation, JA Solar modules have been listing among the most popular products in PNS's product offering. It is projected that over 100MW of PV modules from JA Solar will be sold in the Middle East and South Asia distributed PV markets through PNS distribution channels in 2021.

As awareness of carbon neutrality continues to increase around the globe, countries in the Middle East and South Asia region are also embracing the trend. Being the industry leaders in PV products manufacturing and distributing respectively, JA Solar and PNS are expected to make the most advanced and reliable PV modules available to local customers, helping them to reap the rewards during the process of moving towards the goal of carbon neutrality, further promoting the development of the PV industry in the region.

Related Links :

https://www.jasolar.com/