JA Solar Supplies Modules for 39MW Demonstration PV Project in Cambodia

BEIJING, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 39MW project in Cambodia, for which JA Solar supplied all PV modules, has recently been successfully connected to the grid. Located in Banteay Meanchey Province, the project was contracted by Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (SEPEC) affiliated to China Energy Engineering Group. It is the largest renewable energy project in terms of installation capacity in the province, and the first fully grid connected project among the first five PV demonstration projects approved by the Cambodian government.

The project has been highly commended by the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy and Electricite du Cambodge(EDC). To ensure the project was connected to the grid on time, JA Solar completed the timely delivery of the modules through overcoming multiple adverse factors including price hike in the supply chain caused by domestic and international PV installation rush in the latter half of 2020.

During the construction of the project, the Minister of Mines and Energy and the head of the Electricite du Cambodge(EDC) visited the site and commented that the project was the most advanced and reliable of the first five demonstration PV projects and would serve as a model for local PV projects.

SEPEC is a long-term strategic partner of JA Solar. Based on similar industry status and cultural values, as well as mutual trust accumulated during their long-term cooperation, the two sides signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2018, and established a long-term, stable relationship for cooperation. The two sides have cooperated on high-quality projects including the 257MW PV project in Phu Yen, Vietnam, SON MY 52.5MW PV project, etc.

Southeast Asia has rich solar radiation resources, which provides favorable conditions for the development of the PV industry. In recent years, JA Solar has been actively developing in the southeast Asian market, and has supplied modules for typical PV projects including the largest PV project in southeast Asia, the largest floating PV project in Thailand, the first bifacial-plus-trackers project in Malaysia, through which the company promotes the development of the local PV market with its high-quality products and services.

