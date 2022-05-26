JA Worldwide Inducts 2022 Laureates into the Global Business Hall of Fame

BOSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Hall of Fame, presented by JA Worldwide, features entrepreneurs and business leaders spanning the last two centuries. From the inventor of blue jeans to the co-founder of one of the world's leading biotech companies, visitors to our digital showcase find inspiring influencers to kindle their entrepreneurial spirit.

About the Global Business Hall of Fame

The Global Business Hall of Fame is not only reflective of JA's global reach, the diversity of JA students in 115 countries, and a wide range of global industries, but also prioritizes nominees who are working toward the Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs), reinforcing to young people that they have the power to be a force for global good.

In addition, nominees for new laureates are grouped into two categories:

Leader: An executive-level professional who inspires others, the Leader's contributions have advanced the landscape of business with a focus on improving lives. As a result, the Leader has led companies and initiatives toward the Global Goals and is a role model who exhibits social values, inclusivity, and a global point of view. The Leader is likely to have led ventures with a large scope of responsibility, resources, and talent.

Each of our new laureates joins a digital exhibit with immersive, aspirational content, redesigned this year—thanks to the support of Delta Air Lines—to look and feel like a hall-of -fame exhibition. The Global Business Hall of Fame inspires young people through laureate stories and achievements.

The Global Business Hall of Fame 2022 Laureates

We're pleased to announce our 2022 laureates:

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu (Leader/ Ethiopia ): When Bethlehem saw skilled artisans in her community living with chronic unemployment, she built a company that would showcase their skills and provide well-paying, sustainable jobs. Today, she is founder and Executive Director of soleRebels, Africa's fastest-growing footwear company. She has approached her other startups—The Republic of Leather, Garden of Coffee, Made by Ethiopia , Selam Bank , GIZA digital, NoodFoods, and TeffTastic—with the same goal: provide employment and economic prosperity in her community, while dispelling the myth that Ethiopians and Africans don't know how to create their own prosperity.

