Jackery Donating Solar Generators to Support Those Affected by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in solar generators and top provider of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has donated power generators and solar panels to Lee County and other areas in Southwest Florida which have encountered a large amount of damage due to Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane which made landfall on September 28, causing devastating damage to large areas of the Sunshine State, but especially in the southwest. Jackery are stepping up to the plate by offering much-needed assistance to those affected with their solar generators.

It is reported that about 391,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida five days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state. "People can barely return to normal life without power. We are committed to doing what we can to help them go through the difficult time of large power outage and recover from the hurricane," said Lara, a top executive of Jackery.

For ten years, Jackery has been dedicated to offering portable and green energy for outdoor life as well as an emergency backup. Last year, Jackery joined in the rebuilding effort of areas affected by deadline tornadoes in the state of the Kentucky, offering much-needed assistance to the rescue teams and local families with its portable power stations and solar generators.

When a hurricane makes landfall, electricity is often affected and shut off for a period of time, so having backup power to charge phones, radios, and light sources is critical. In an emergency, a small and portable Jackery power system, such as the Explorer series, can keep phones and lights charged. After a severe thunderstorm or ice storm, having a bigger Jackery unit in the home might provide crucial power to numerous devices.

As a socially responsible company, Jackery is committed to offering green off-grid power sources that provide affordable, versatile, and reliable power-generation solutions for outdoor living and emergencies while reducing carbon footprint and environmental impact. In addition to assisting communities with products that allow people to recover quickly in extreme emergencies when the power system has been severely damaged, Jackery has recently extended its climate-focused mission to empower more people for low-carbon lifestyles and allow them to enjoy the benefits of clean energy. It has announced a partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant 10,000 trees to enhance the health of the forest ecosystem and restore wildlife habitats across the US.

