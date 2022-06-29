Jackery Launches Its 2022 Summer Trip, Encouraging Everyone to Enjoy the Outdoors, the Solar Way

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a leader of innovative, best-in-class portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has launched its "Summer Trip 2022", which is about enjoying all kinds of summertime fun, the solar way. The Company is focused on keeping everyone powered up and ready for whatever the season brings and regardless of where their summer travels may lead to, the journey can be enjoyed with the ease and security of solar power.

Enjoy the Solar Way with Jackery's Summer Trip this Summer

Jackery's Summer Trip has kicked off to promote fun in the sun using the power of the sun. The Solar Way is a better way, causing minimal harm to the environment and offering maximum enjoyment, whatever the destination may be. Going solar solves outdoor power problems, and harnesses free energy straight from the sun. Jackery products are a must-have for summer trips and the perfect solution for all outdoor adventures.

Camping — Camping in the backyard or in the wild, summer is the perfect time to sleep under the stars and to power a mini fridge, speakers, and projector, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 has a bigger capacity, fast-charging generator that's easy to transport and use to power multiple devices at a time.

Summer Beach Trips — No matter what continent, from coast to coast, Jackery will keep the grill running and the camera charged. The Jackery Solar Generator 300 is light, powerful, and perfect for a quick grab-and-go with reliable power.

Outdoor Forest Adventures — Duck under the canopy and enjoy the sweet shade. The ultimate outdoor woodland scene awaits, complete with emergency power and full batteries for all grills, lanterns, tools, and electronics.

Better Prep — Risks should not be taken this summer, or anytime, especially if people live in or travel to areas prone to natural disasters. In any area, in any weather, summer weather can max out the grid. Jackery's solar power solutions empowers everyone to be always prepared.

Solar Generator 2000 Pro and Chris Pratt

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro,the brand's newly launched and best-loved edition, is capable of charging fully to 2,160Wh in 2.5 hours. New features come with enhanced safety and reliability, upgraded ease of use, and boosted power capacity.

In late Spring, Jackery launched a brand new product: the Solar Generator 2000 Pro, in collaboration with actor Chris Pratt. Chris loves to be outdoors, and has partnered with the company to encourage "living life to the outdoorsiest," using the SG 2000 Pro. With its whisper-quiet features to its impressive power capabilities (that can charge a full entertainment system), Pratt is passionate about the "unlimited renewable energy" available through Jackery's solar power products.

The Solar Way with Jackery unlocks endless power, cost-friendly, and safety-conscious prep for all on-road and off-road adventures.

Solar Generators for Summer Adventures

Compared to traditional generators, solar generators are good for the environment and provide perfect power for summer outdoor adventures. Jackery's solar power solutions include lightweight, high-capacity portable power stations and solar panels. The power stations are uniquely designed to allow for fast charging via wall sockets, cars, or through accompanying solar panels. For the past decade, the company has refined its product line to create some of the easiest to use, safest, and most powerful solar power solutions on the planet.

In 2018, Jackery first began developing solar panels for outdoor life. The company debuted its solar generator concept in 2020, which combined a portable power station and solar panel in a bundle set. Following on from the launch, Jackery has gone on to develop an excellent sustainable outdoor living brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon, Amazon's Choice since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 19 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, Newsweek, Bob Vila, PC World, and other publications have ranked it as the best solar generator.

Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the U.S. to Europe, Japan and China.

