Jackson Wang first lifelike wax figure arrived in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 October 2021 - Celebrating Madame Tussauds Singapore's 7th Anniversary, they have welcomed GOT7's Jackson Wang, the Hong Kong rapper-singer-dancer into the music zone. His figure portraying the iconic "W' gesture of Team Wang, is dressed in a black attire, exclusively collaborated with Fendi, called Fendi x Jackson Wang Capsule Collection.













He is placed beside Singapore's homegrown Mandopop singer, JJ Lin on stage as they have collaborated in a Single in December 2020 "過 Should've Let Go". The song describes looking back on memories of a past love and learning to let go. His figure will only be here until 14 January 2022.





Team Wang fans can also stand to win an autographed magazine when they take part in "100 ways" Tik Tok Challenge in the attraction, and tag @mtssingapore on Tik Tok. Check out @mtssingapore on Tik Tok for more information.





"We are very excited to have Jackson Wang joining us in our music zone together with other award- winning superstars. We believe that his figure will be a smashing hit and a great addition to an already glittering lineup of stars. We will continue to bring in more stars throughout the year," says Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.





Madame Tussauds Singapore's music zone is also a home to other celebrities including Jay Chou and JJ Lin. More exciting figures will be added in the attraction in the coming year.





To celebrate the arrival, Madame Tussauds Singapore will be launching a promotion bundle in November through its website and or redeem with SingapoRediscovers vouchers on Klook. The bundle is priced at $45 which includes a ticket to 5 different experiences (Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore, Ultimate Film Star Experience, Spirit of Singapore Boat Ride, and Marvel Universe 4D), a Digital Photo and an exclusive Jackson Wang 2D Plaque. More details will be made available in November.

For high res images: https://bit.ly/MTSGjacksonwang

Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world's best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.





The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds' gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.





