Jacob's Encourages Malaysians to Take the First Step Towards a Healthier Lifestyle with 'Langkah Kebaikan 65' Movement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and in commemoration of Malaysia's 65th Independence Day, Jacob's Malaysia has launched its #LangkahKebaikan65 campaign which aims to collect 10 million steps and encourage Malaysians to adopt a healthier lifestyle as well as be more active.

Jacob's Malaysia is a heritage brand that believes in and encourages people to 'Eat Good, Feel Good, Be Better Every Day' so they can be healthier and feel good about their choices and lifestyle everyday. This campaign is a continuation from its previous 'Gerakan Kebaikan 64' campaign in 2021 and continues championing activity and physical movement.

The idea of this campaign sparked from statistics which showed that Malaysia has the highest prevalence of adult obesity in Southeast Asia. One of the contributing factors is the convenience that comes with digitalization where everything is available at our fingertips. This has led to many Malaysians living sedentary lifestyles - this, coupled with lack of physical exercise and unhealthy diets results in health problems such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and a host of other related issues.

Arpan Sur, Marketing Director, Malaysia, Singapore and AMEA Exports, Mondelēz International said: "Jacob's aims to champion healthy eating and encourage people to make the good move. This campaign is a movement towards building a healthier nation which embraces overall wellbeing."

"We hope to achieve a goal of 10 million steps through this campaign, but more importantly, in the long run we hope to effect a gradual but permanent lifestyle change in Malaysians to be more physically active and conscious about their wellbeing," he added.

To help expand the reach of this campaign, Jacob's will also be channelling RM25,000 to a local non-profit organisation, the Nutrition Society of Malaysia (NSM) upon hitting the target of 10 million steps. This funding will be used to further promote education and awareness on proper nutrition and the benefits of having an active lifestyle.

Jacob's #LangkahKebaikan65 campaign is encouraging people to rack up steps for a good cause - get fit and get rewarded for it. There are a total of prizes worth up to RM50,000, which inclusive of 10 grand prizes for top 10 winners in the final leaderboard and 90 lucky draw prizes (10 prizes per week) for participants who achieve at least 15,000 steps per week.

The prizes range from sport packages worth RM3,000, Apple Watch S7, Fitbit Sense, a full set of Nintendo Switch Ring Fit, AirPods Pro, sport vouchers worth RM1,000 and Sports Direct gift cards worth RM350. The campaign will run from 31st July to 30thSeptember 2022.

Participants can visit the website ( jacobsmakethegoodmove.my/submission ) and join the campaign by scanning the QR code and tracking their steps using Google Fit to compete for a place on the leaderboard.