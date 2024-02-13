Jade + June Delivers Handmade, Crystal Infused Candles Made from Natural Ingredients in Australia

Jade + June, a company run by Mother and Daughter Bree Jade and Bambi June, offers handmade crystal-infused candles, room sprays, and diffusers in Australia. Their handcrafted products are vegan-friendly and feature natural ingredients, soy wax, and non-toxic fragrances.

—

Fragrance candles with nostalgic scents can tap into sensory memory, reminding memorable moments or specific places. Similarly, they are often used in aromatherapy, promoting well-being and relaxation through the candles. They are also a great addition when creating a romantic setting or a pleasant olfactory experience at home. However, it’s worth noting that many candles in the market have paraffin wax, which can emit harmful chemicals. Jade + June’s handmade natural soy wax candles offer a much better option for eco-friendly and cleaner burning in Australia.

Some things are hard to explain through verbal expressions. For example, the smell of freshly baked bread or a sensory experience is hard to forget. Although reliving those memories can be impossible, scented candles, particularly those with nostalgic scents, can tap into sensory memory, reminding individuals of specific places, experiences, or moments and creating a comforting and familiar atmosphere. In addition, many use crystal-infused candles which are believed to promote relaxation, stimulate the mind, and create a soothing environment to tap into those memories.

Despite all these perceived benefits, finding candles without harmful substances is not easy. Customers can make informed choices. For example, soy candles are a much better option than paraffin candles and have clean burning, releasing fewer toxins in the air. For example, Jade + June, the mother and daughter duo, produces vegan-friendly, handmade candles with 100% soy wax and non-toxic fragrance. These handmade candles offer a better alternative for those looking for diffusers, candles, and fragrances with natural ingredients.

The use of crystals in candles is popular among those who believe in aromatherapy and the purported metaphysical properties of crystals. For example, candles with Moonstone crystals are believed to enhance intuition and promote emotional healing. Similarly, the Tiger’s Eye is associated with protection, courage, and good luck. Many chakra practitioners use Amethyst crystals to strengthen their crown chakra connection. Combining these stones and natural essential oils in candles may provide a unique sensory experience that promotes energy balance, spiritual growth, protection, and stress reduction.

Those looking for crystal soy candles can benefit from exploring Jade + June’s extensive collection, which is handmade in Melbourne. Each candle contains natural waxes and no synthetic scents or toxic substances. The wax is a balanced of soy wax, resulting in a cleaner burn and a longer-lasting scent.

﻿﻿



About the company: Jade + June, led by the mother-daughter duo Bree Jade and Bambi June, crafts crystal-infused candles, room sprays, and diffusers in Melbourne, Australia. Using 100% soy wax and non-toxic fragrances, their handmade products are noted for their natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. Its product line caters to individuals interested in natural and handcrafted products with specific healing properties.

Contact Info:

Name: Jade & June

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jade + June

Phone: +61 431 872 191

Website: https://jadeandjune.com.au



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jadeandjuneofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_jadeandjune/



Release ID: 89121304

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.