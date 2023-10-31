Jae Woo International Showcases Muzigae Mansion's Vegan Lip Products at Cosmoprof Miami

Embracing Conscious Beauty: Muzigae Mansion's Vegan Innovation Takes Center Stage at Cosmoprof Miami

—

In a groundbreaking move that resonates with sophistication and commitment to sustainability, Jae Woo International is set to showcase its vegan cosmetic brand, Muzigae Mansion, at the prestigious Cosmoprof Miami, slated for January 23-25, 2024. As the world's leading exhibition for the cosmetics and professional beauty industry, this event provides the perfect platform for Muzigae Mansion to showcase its distinctive range, underlining the brand's ethos of breaking the monotony of daily life.

Central to the brand's presentation at the exhibition is Muzigae Mansion's Objet Liquid. This exquisite vegan tint stands out not only for its vegan base, certified by the world's oldest and most professional vegan society. It evokes the refreshing scent of a forest blanketed in dewy soil, with its signature scent that subtly exudes hints of greenery. This innovative lip product promises an olfactory experience unlike any other, inviting users to indulge in sensory pleasure without overwhelming the senses.

Available in 20 enchanting shades, the Objet Liquid offers more than just color; it guarantees soft fast fixing, especially vital in today's mask-wearing norm, and is enriched with a mix complex boasting of patented ingredients such as lemon myrtle and thyme extract.

Building on the brand's lip product range, Muzigae Mansion will also spotlight their Objet Water and Icy Glow. Objet Water, with its clear watery texture, promises to hug the lips flawlessly, ensuring vivid colors that last while providing maximum comfort. Icy Glow, on the other hand, promises a glossy tint, adding another dimension to the brand's lip offerings.

Furthermore, Muzigae Mansion extends its artistry to face cosmetics, featuring its Blush and the newly launched Sleek Matt Cushion Foundation, emphasizing the brand's commitment to offering a comprehensive beauty solution.

While Muzigae Mansion undoubtedly will be the star at Cosmoprof Miami, Jae Woo International's commitment to beauty and care does not stop there. Attendees will also have an opportunity to get acquainted with molvany, their skincare brand, underscoring Jae Woo International's holistic approach to beauty and well-being.

As the global beauty community gathers in Miami, Muzigae Mansion, backed by the robust legacy of Jae Woo International, stands ready to redefine the standards of beauty with its vegan, sustainable, and innovative offerings. The brand beckons all to embrace beauty that's not just skin deep but also conscious and caring.

Contact Info:

Name: Changsoo Chun

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jae Woo International

Address: Republic of Korea

Phone: +1 310-803-9574

Website: https://www.hcorp.co.kr



