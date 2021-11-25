James Cook University in Singapore's business accreditation by AACSB International is an honour that represents excellence in business education.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International has officially announced that James Cook University (JCU), Singapore has earned the business accreditation from AACSB — a sign of excellence in business education. Achieving this accreditation involves a rigorous review process, and evaluation conducted by peers in the business education community.



Singapore Campus Photo

"AACSB accreditation recognises institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "We congratulate James Cook University, Singapore and Dean Abhishek Bhati on earning accreditation and applaud the entire team—including the administration, faculty, staff, and students — for their roles in earning this respected honour."

Less than 6 percent of the world's schools offering business degree programmes hold the prestigious AACSB business accreditation. Currently, a total of 910 institutions across 58 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business, and only a small handful of universities and business schools in Singapore have achieved this distinction.

James Cook University Vice Chancellor Professor Sandra Harding AO said that the University warmly welcomes the AACSB's accreditation decision. "To receive this accreditation is a great honour and reflects the very high standards of JCU's business programs — in terms of teaching, student learning, research and curriculum development," Professor Harding said.

James Cook University in Singapore is committed to delivering impactful, high-quality education to students that remain relevant in their future careers. In reviewing the Master of Business Administration (MBA), JCU in Singapore refreshed the program in 2020 to add a suite of six new majors that better prepare students for a diverse business landscape.

Students at JCU in Singapore can feel confident that they are receiving business education held to the highest level of global business education standards, taught by highly-qualified academics. What's more, students who graduate from AACSB-accredited schools have a better opportunity to connect with sought-after employers, as well as some of the best minds in business, to solve the most pressing challenges facing businesses and society.

Professor Chris Rudd OBE, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Head of Campus, Singapore at James Cook University, said, "James Cook University in Singapore has always held a strong foundation in business, as we recognise the important role that business education plays in creating outstanding leaders that can make a difference. Earning this accreditation is truly a reflection of the incredible dedication and capabilities of both students and staff. We will continue to focus on our unique and diversified program offerings, and societal impact of our research, so that we may create meaningful, positive impact worldwide."

AIU Membership

In addition to the AACSB accreditation, the Singapore campus of James Cook University is also the first from Singapore to be awarded membership to the Association of Indian Universities. Through the membership to AIU, graduates from member Universities have greater access to employment opportunities in India. The membership enhances the accessibility to education loans from India for students who are applying to join the Singapore campus of James Cook University.

Collaboration with Universities in India

The Singapore campus of James Cook University presents a unique opportunity for Universities in India who are keen to engage in a dual degree qualification for the PGDM / MBA programs or for the Bachelor degree programs. Students will study a portion of their degree in India and then come to Singapore to continue their education.

Find out more about the Singapore campus of James Cook University.

Find out more about our Business courses.