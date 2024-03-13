James Crifasi of RedZone, an IT Security Pioneer, Wins Prestigious "Technical Hero of the Year" Award at SonicWall 2024 Partner Event

James Crifasi, CTO & COO of the innovative IT security firm RedZone Technologies, has been recognized with the "Technical Hero of the Year" award by SonicWall, underscoring RedZone's critical role in advancing global cybersecurity standards and its dedication to digital safety.

—

RedZone Technologies, a leader in IT and Co-Managed IT Security Solutions, is proud to announce that its CTO & COO, James Crifasi, has been honored with the "Technical Hero of the Year" award at SonicWall’s 2024 Partner Awards. This accolade recognizes RedZone Technologies’ commitment to securing digital transformations and highlights its pivotal role within the global cybersecurity community.

In a ceremony celebrating the triumphs of SonicWall’s partners and distributors worldwide, James, who has been leading IT Security solutions for RedZone Technologies for more than 2 decades, stood out among his peers, earning the distinguished "Technical Hero of the Year" award for North America (US and Canada). This recognition is awarded to one partner per region who demonstrates consistent excellence, aligning with SonicWall's core values of caring, commitment, integrity, collaboration, and expertise.

James Crifasi, CTO & COO of RedZone Technologies, expressed gratitude and reflected on the significance of this award, "This honor is not just a recognition of my individual efforts but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire RedZone team. Our mission to secure digital transformations has never been more critical, and this award reinforces our resolve to continue delivering unparalleled service and expertise in the IT security sector."

The criteria for the "Technical Hero of the Year" award are stringent, focusing on partners who not only achieve tremendous performance and comprehensive expertise but also show a steadfast dedication to SonicWall's business principles. RedZone Technologies’ achievement in this category underscores its role as a Leading force in the Cybersecurity Industry, dedicated to innovation and excellence.

SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk commended the winners, "Our partners are the backbone of our success. We proudly recognize RedZone Technologies, specifically James Crifasi, for their outstanding contribution to the cybersecurity landscape. Their dedication to our core values and their commitment to excellence sets a benchmark for others to follow."

About RedZone Technologies

RedZone Technologies is a premier Cybersecurity focused MSP, specializing in securing digital transformations for businesses across various industries. With a focus on defense and offense in the digital realm, RedZone empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity with confidence. So, if you want to Secure Your IT Future, Contact RedZone today to leverage cutting-edge technology and experience the expertise of our seasoned team. We are committed to delivering comprehensive IT service solutions that prioritize your security and operational excellence. Don't wait, get in touch now for unparalleled support.

About the company: RedZone Technologies, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSP), specializes in safeguarding digital transformations for businesses across various sectors. With a robust focus on both defense and proactive offense in the digital domain, RedZone empowers organizations to confidently navigate the complexities of cybersecurity. Leveraging cutting-edge technology alongside the expertise of a seasoned team, RedZone is committed to delivering comprehensive IT service solutions that prioritize security and operational excellence. Contact RedZone to secure your IT future with unparalleled support.

Contact Info:

Name: Bill Murphy

Email: Send Email

Organization: RedZone Technologies, LLC

Address: 1750 Forest Dr #100 Annapolis, MD 21401

Phone: (410) 897-9494

Website: https://www.redzonetech.net/



Release ID: 89124015

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.