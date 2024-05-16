January Consulting Unveils Comprehensive Infant Feeding Support Services

January Consulting has introduced a suite of services aimed at empowering new mothers with essential knowledge and resources for infant feeding. These services include an in-depth e-course, personalized 1:1 consultations, and a free podcast, all designed to help mothers confidently nourish their babies.

January Consulting is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive infant feeding support services, aimed at helping mothers confidently nourish their babies. Founded by Barbara Nelson, a Speech Language Pathologist and Certified Lactation Counselor, January Consulting offers a variety of resources tailored to meet the needs of new mothers.

The cornerstone of these offerings is the Infant Feeding E-Course, created in collaboration with Baby Boldly. This detailed course covers everything from necessary feeding supplies to techniques for breastfeeding and bottle-feeding, as well as how to recognize potential feeding issues. The course is designed to equip mothers with the knowledge they need to feed their babies successfully and comfortably.

For those seeking more personalized support, January Consulting provides 1:1 Infant Feeding Education sessions. These sessions allow mothers to address their specific concerns and receive tailored advice and strategies from Barbara herself. To make these sessions accessible, January Consulting offers a free 15-minute introductory call to help mothers determine if this service is the right fit for them.

Additionally, the "How to Feed Your Baby" podcast offers free, easily digestible episodes that cover common questions and concerns about infant feeding. These short episodes are perfect for busy mothers and provide valuable insights based on Barbara’s decade of clinical experience.

Barbara Nelson’s dedication to supporting the mother-baby dyad stems from her professional experience and personal mission. She believes that with the right information and support, mothers can feel calm, confident, and prepared for their baby’s feeding stages.

For more information about the services offered by January Consulting, visit Feeding by January and follow the latest updates and resources.

Contact Info:

Name: Barbara Nelson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Feeding by January

Website: https://www.feedingbyjanuary.com/



Release ID: 89130033

