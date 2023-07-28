Japan Expo Malaysia 2023: An Exciting Blend of Food, Music, Culture, and Fun!

Happening at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from 18-20 August 2023

Japan Expo Malaysia (JEMY) 2023, the highly anticipated event of the year, is set to captivate audiences with its stellar lineup of artists and a multitude of engaging zones. From music performances to cultural experiences and digital fun, JEMY2023 promises to be an unforgettable extravaganza for fans of all ages.

One of the highlights of JEMY2023 is the seven distinct zones for attendees to explore and indulge in various delights. In the Outdoor Taste of Japan zone, also participated by renowned brands such as Oyoshi green tea drinks from F&N, visitors can tantalize their taste buds with a wide array of Japanese delicacies. From traditional Japanese tea and mochi ice-cream to mouthwatering gyoza, takoyaki, okonomiyaki, Shakariki432’s yakitori, there's something to satisfy every palate.

At the center court, the Travel Zone beckons adventure-seekers with a showcase of exciting travel destinations. Klook, a renowned travel platform, will be offering exclusive packages and products for Japan-bound travelers. In collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, Japan and ASEAN visitors can also discover the wonders of Malaysia, with a wide range of stunning destinations to explore. We also partner with Framemotion Studio to create Digital Matsuri Play, the first digital funfair happening in this zone as well.

The vibrant Orange Zone is a hub of arts and culture. Visitors can embrace the spirit of Japan by participating in the Yukata Wearing activity, where they can dress up in traditional Japanese attire. Nucre Patisserie will showcase the art of Wagashi-making with live demonstrations at the indoor stage, allowing attendees to witness the creation of these exquisite Japanese sweets.

In the Health and Beauty Zone, attendees can indulge in rejuvenating experiences and discover the latest trends in wellness. From beauty demonstrations to wellness workshops, this zone is dedicated to promoting self-care and holistic well-being including Japanese tarot card reading by Master Alice.

For the first time in JEMY history, fans of cosplay will have their moment to shine in the JEMY’s signature Cosplay Parade, and the Cosplay Contest will be held, with renowned fashion designer Melinda Looi, talented cosplayer Amelia and internationally acclaimed cosplayer from Thailand, Thames as judges. Participants from all walks of life will compete for the coveted title.

The Business Centre and Workshop in the Orange Zone provide a platform for networking and learning. Attendees can participate in free Kendo workshops, immersing themselves in the art of Japanese swordsmanship. Additionally, Kyodo (Archery) will be demonstrated on the indoor stage, allowing spectators to witness the precision and skill required for this traditional Japanese practice.

The Hi Project Charity Zone offers a unique opportunity for attendees to purchase tickets that not only grant them access to the thrilling performances at the main stage area but also contribute to the Spastic Children's Association of Selangor & Federal Territory. JEMY2023 is proudly presented in collaboration with Partners Pavilion Bukit Jalil , organized by G-Yu Creative Ltd and co-organized by Siam Connection Sdn Bhd. For more information, visit: http://www.japanexpomalaysia.com/







About Us: JEMY (Japan Expo Malaysia) is an annual event that celebrates Japanese culture in Malaysia. JEMY serves as a valuable platform for trade exchange, making it a must-attend event for business owners. With its vibrant and diverse atmosphere, JEMY offers a unique opportunity for businesses to connect with a receptive audience and showcase their products and services. JEMY also showcases a wide range of Japanese content, including music, art, cuisine, travel and lifestyle.

