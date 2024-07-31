Japanese Learning Platform Through Listening and Reading Japanese News

Todaii Easy Japanese, an innovative Japanese language learning app developed by EUP TECHNOLOGY., JSC, supports learners in accessing thousands of Japanese articles in both written and audio formats. With nearly 5 million downloads, Todaii Easy Japanese has established its quality and reliability.

—

Todaii Easy Japanese, developed by eUp, is establishing its position in the field of educational technology, particularly for learning Japanese through reading Japanese news. Aiming to help learners easily and effectively master Japanese, Todaii Easy Japanese offers a fresh and comprehensive learning approach that blends theory and practice.

Todaii Easy Japanese is one of the standout products of eUp, a leading educational technology company in Vietnam. Founded in 2016, eUp has developed and operated over 10 language learning applications, attracting nearly 50 million global users. eUp’s products, including Todaii Easy Japanese, are highly regarded for their smart features, clear learning paths, continuous content updates, and personalized learning experiences.

With Todaii Easy Japanese, learners have access to thousands of diverse Japanese articles and the opportunity to improve their listening skills through accompanying audio segments. The app provides carefully selected articles from reputable Japanese sources such as NHK News, Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun, Nikkei, and more. This helps learners enhance their Japanese language proficiency and gain a deep understanding of Japanese culture, society, and economy.

In addition to offering a wealth of content, Todaii Easy Japanese features several key tools to enhance the learning experience. Users can stay current with daily Japanese news, prepare for the JLPT at all five levels from N5 to N1, monitor their progress and plan reviews, memorize vocabulary using flashcards, and practice speaking with native audio. The app also supports sentence translation, learning Japanese through simple songs, as well as music videos and podcasts with full lyrics. Additionally, it provides a quick vocabulary lookup with detailed definitions and illustrative examples.

With nearly 5 million downloads, Todaii Easy Japanese has demonstrated its appeal and effectiveness in supporting Japanese language learners. This impressive figure is a testament to the users' trust and satisfaction with the platform, as well as eUp’s commitment to quality and responsibility in providing top-notch learning solutions. eUp continuously focuses on developing new features and improving its offerings to meet the growing demands of learners, ensuring each learning experience provides practical and high-value outcomes.

eUp, with its mission of “Simplifying learning and teaching. Supporting dreams for millions to reach the pinnacle of knowledge,” is constantly innovating and developing its educational products. By 2030, eUp aims to become a leading technology company in the field of learning solutions, bringing knowledge to people worldwide through modern technology.

Todaii Easy Japanese, with its learning approach through listening to and reading Japanese news, represents a significant advancement in enhancing the quality of Japanese teaching and learning. The app is not only a learning tool but also a reliable companion that helps learners progress daily and confidently use Japanese in various situations.

With its unwavering efforts and commitment to delivering the best value for users, Todaii Easy Japanese promises to continue its robust growth and contribute to the success of millions of Japanese learners globally. The development of Todaii Easy Japanese is a clear reflection of eUp's continuous innovation and creativity in creating groundbreaking educational products, contributing to a bright future for global digital education.

About eUp

eUp is a leading educational technology company in Vietnam, established with the goal of revolutionizing learning and teaching methods through a focus on researching and developing language learning applications and digital education platforms, aiming to provide the best learning experience for users.

eUp offers a range of educational products and services, including language learning apps, online learning platforms, and teaching support tools. eUp’s standout products not only cover Japanese language learning but also include English, Korean, Chinese, and many other languages. eUp’s language learning applications are designed to be smart, user-friendly, and integrated with advanced features such as voice recognition, vocabulary analysis, and gamified learning.

Jaemy: A Japanese learning app providing interactive lessons and testing systems to improve learners' grammar and vocabulary skills.

Dunno: An English-Vietnamese dictionary and translation tool, helping users easily and effectively look up vocabulary and phrases, supporting English learning.

Easy Chinese: A Chinese news reading app, allowing users to stay updated with the latest news in Chinese and enhance their reading skills.

Faztaa: A Korean learning platform providing lessons and tests to help learners improve their Korean vocabulary and grammar.

Easy Japanese: A Japanese news reading app that helps users improve their reading and understanding of Japanese texts through exposure to news and articles.

Mazii: A prominent Japanese dictionary with a user-friendly interface and many learning support features, aiding users in quickly and effectively looking up vocabulary and phrases.

With a talented team and advanced technology, eUp is focused on expanding and enhancing its current applications while diversifying its product portfolio to meet users' increasingly diverse learning needs. In this way, eUp aims to contribute to the sustainable development of global education, enabling millions of learners worldwide to access and achieve success in their learning journeys.

About Todaii Easy Japanese

Todaii Easy Japanese is an advanced Japanese language learning app developed by eUp, designed to provide an effective and engaging learning platform through listening to and reading Japanese news. Aimed at serving the global Japanese learning community, Todaii Easy Japanese integrates updated articles from various renowned Japanese sources, allowing users to interact with the language in the context of a rich cultural and social environment.

In the future, eUp plans to continue expanding and enhancing this Japanese news reading app to better meet learners' needs. The company will focus on regularly updating and expanding the news data repository, adding new sources from Japan to provide users with more diverse and comprehensive information. eUp will also improve the app's features, including smarter and more personalized learning support tools, to enhance the user experience.

