Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle Announces Tickets For August 2023, Near Dallas

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle has announced ticket sales for their eighth annual gathering, set to take place in Arlington on Friday, August 11, 2023.

—

The announcement comes as the event gears up for another family-friendly day of activities and fun for all ages. The August 11 event in Arlington is among the final four dates of the Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle National tour, which has brought toy blaster battles to participants across the United States.

More details can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jareds-epic-blaster-battle-8-tickets-628919443987

The newly-announced tickets for the Dallas region offer full access to all the Blaster Battle’s features. These include entry to a four-hour series of foam-flinging battles, the opportunity to use blaster toys in the AT&T stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play, photo-ops with Toy Blaster YouTube celebrities, hands-on interaction with prototype toy blasters, entry into the Blaster Battle Costume Contest with an opportunity to win $1000, and more.

Toy blaster battles are a family activity that is growing rapidly in popularity around the United States. Toy blaster battles allow kids and adults to engage in active, safe play in a stimulating environment alongside many other likeminded people. Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle hosts thousands of participants at multiple locations around the country, and holds the 2016 Guinness World Record for “Largest Toy Pistol Fight.” Jared says, “With the Blaster Battle, I want to be a foot and a half out in front of normal! That’s crazy, and the most fun people in life are a little crazy.”

Ticket availability for the Arlington Epic Blaster Battle event on August 11, 2023, includes four tiers, with prices varying per tier. The base price is the same for each tier, but participants pay less for early booking. Early-bird prices start at $20 per person.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle prioritizes participant safety. With security in mind, 2023 attendance for events is capped at 4,000 people. Eye protection is recommended for all participants and is obligatory for those under 18.

Tickets are non-refundable but can be honored on a new event date if the event is postponed for any reason.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle has been providing safe family fun and toy blaster battle opportunities for nearly a decade, with thousands of satisfied participants.

Further details can be found at: https://www.blasterbattle.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jared Guynes

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jared's Epic Blaster Battle

Address: 2919 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, United States

Website: https://www.blasterbattle.com/



