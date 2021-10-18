Jasmine Food Corporation Gives 25,000 Bags of Rice as Appreciation for Achieving Top Rice Brand Status

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd (Jasmine Food), a leading rice brand, recently achieved the top rice brand ranking in Malaysia, according to The Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd index data.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/JasmineFood_202110.shtml



Thank you for making Jasmine Malaysia’s No.1* Rice



Senior Management from Jasmine Food Corporation



Jasmine PusaCream 400gm samples distributed at vaccination centers



Bringing home some goodies from Jasmine Food Corporation

To celebrate this achievement, Jasmine Food will be donating 25,000 bags of rice to vaccination centres during this time of need to show appreciation to the country and consumers for helping to achieve this feat. The bags containing 400g of PusaCream rice each will be donated across five locations in Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

"This achievement is an encouragement to further enhance our trusted brand to keep providing the highest quality of our healthy rice variants. We would like to thank our valued consumers for their continued trust that has helped us to be the top rice brand," said Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation.

For over six decades, the brand has been a big player in the Malaysian rice industry by providing a large range of rice products imported from Thailand, Myanmar, China, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Australia and the United States of America.

Jasmine Food Corp has won numerous awards including the ISO Quality Management award, Superbrand awards, the prestigious brand Laureate award, and the Trusted Brand by the Readers' Digest award from 2004 to 2020.

Topping the value share

Based on the Retail Index Service for the Rice category for the 12 months ending April 2021 in Total Malaysia, Jasmine Food ranks first in value share with 19.2% for Total Malaysia in the rice category. The Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd, an industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, and a trusted source for retail and measuring shopper behaviors, delivers insights to retailers and manufacturers through comprehensive data sets.

Celebrating decades of achievements

Marking the 61st anniversary, Jasmine Food will be holding special social media giveaways throughout the months of September and October to celebrate their latest achievement. Several Malaysian influencers will also be partaking in the events to share their journey with Jasmine Food.

For more information and updates, visit http://www.jasmine.com.my/ and follow Jasmine Food Corporation on Facebook.

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes rice product including fragrant rice, basmathi rice, white rice (imported and local), specialty rice, brown rice, glutinous rice and rice vermicelli nationwide delivering through a comprehensive network of dealers, including high traffic hypermarkets and supermarkets, minimarkets, and sundry shops.

