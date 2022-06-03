Jasmine Food emphasizes the importance of well-balanced meals during this Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During this Aidilfitri, Jasmine Food Corporation (Jasmine Food) sets out to help celebrants, especially those with diabetes, to eat healthy during the festive season as Malaysians gear up to celebrate with generous feasts that involve everything from meats and carbohydrates to sugars and desserts.

Promoting Health Rice



"With ketupat, rendang, serunding, and the array of kuih during Raya, concerns over long-term diseases like cholesterol and diabetes continue to rise. Around one in five adults in the country has diabetes, giving Malaysia the title of the "Sweetest Nation in Asia". We need to be conscious of our consumption and mitigate possible health issues", says Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation.

Based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey conducted in 2019, approximately 3.9 million Malaysians are affected with Type 2 diabetes.

By keeping these statistics and the health of the citizens in mind, Jasmine Food encourages people to dish out Aidilfitri feasts with balanced diets and healthy meals with Jasmine Food's nutritious rice options such as the Jasmine PusaCream Basmathi Rice.

Parboiled rice is a healthy option to consume at every meal; it has an excellent impact on overall wellbeing and plays a role in preventing and managing chronic diseases. It is part of the whole grain family with the bran, endosperm, and germ intact. Unlike white rice, parboiled rice options retain its high natural minerals and vitamins such as protein, potassium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and vitamins B1, B2, B3 and E.

This specially select basmathi Jasmine PusaCream Rice variety has low in Glycemic Index score, starch and fat. It has no cholesterol and is gluten free. Jasmine PusaCream Parboiled have much lower Glycemic Index (GI) than any types of rice, which helps in long-term blood sugar control. They are also good sources of complex carbohydrates, which often found in whole grains to keep us full longer and help us maintain weight loss.

Partnering with local organizations to make a change

Jasmine Food has also been working with Diabetes Malaysia Cawangan Sungai Buloh since 2018 to share the benefits of Jasmine PusaCream rice amongst the local community through We Care, We Share campaign. The campaign aimed to raise diabetes awareness and encourage people to eat better has shown positive impacts on the members. Through this campaign diabetic patients have experienced improved energy levels with lesser lethargy, portion control and weight management.

"Despite being a large corporation, we are still a Trusted Brand by our consumers. Through the We Care, We Share campaign, we are changing the eating habits of our communities and are ensuring that each demographic is provided with options to suit their health needs. As fellow Malaysians, we care for another – each member of society has to play their role for the development of the nation", Lim Swee Keat emphasizes.

About Jasmine Food

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes rice product including fragrant rice, basmathi rice, white rice (imported and local), specialty rice, brown rice, glutinous rice and rice vermicelli nationwide delivering through a comprehensive network of dealers, including high traffic hypermarkets and supermarkets, minimarkets, and sundry shops