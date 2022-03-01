The Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop offers the freshest rice produce from the season, delivering superior quality and taste for the new year delicacies.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Jasmine Food), Malaysia's leading rice company, is encouraging Malaysians to take advantage of the new crop season this Chinese New Year with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop.



Jasmine Food: Rediscovering the simple joys of cooking with Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop this Lunar New Year

The new crop season spanning from November to March produces aromatic, plump and moist rice when cooked. Anticipating the festivities in February, Jasmine Food aims to inspire the new year cuisines, both traditional and modern dishes with the Jasmine Sunwhite New Crop.

"We want families to rediscover the simple joys of home-cooking this Lunar New Year," said Mr. Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food. "Everyone loves a bowl of fragrant rice and delicious condiments to savor with their favorite New Year specialties. We also look forward to elevating some auspicious rice-based Lunar New Year classics such as Nuo Mi Fan (sticky rice with Chinese sausages), clay pot rice, and sweet rice balls with our finest quality rice."

Jasmine Food has been focused on bringing in an incredible range of the finest quality rice to the country. The premium rice varieties are imported from select rice-growing countries, such as Thailand, Myanmar, China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, the USA, and Australia. Harvesting is only carried out once a year between October and March, making this period the best time for consumer to enjoy the freshest rice products in the market.

Meanwhile, Malaysians preparing to welcome Lunar New Year festivities in February 2022 will be able to make the most of the offerings to create classic, scrumptious home-cooking feasts for their entire family.

As the market leader in the Malaysian rice industry, Jasmine Food regularly collaborates with other industry leaders to drive product innovation. This time around, Jasmine Food is partnering with Angel Brand, a manufacturer for sauces and condiments. The household names, famed for bringing the best Malaysian home-cooked flavors to the table, team up as the new crop season arrives, with the 2022 Lunar New Year just around the corner.

"The collaboration with Angel Brand has been a very natural fit from the beginning," said he added. "With their naturally brewed sauces, bean pastes, and other traditional condiments, Angel Brand is our perfect match in creating the best flavour experience for Malaysians."

Starting on 1 January, customers purchasing any 5kg bag of Jasmine Food's rice variant such as Calfresh, Sunwhite, Moly, Pearl, and Royal Siam from Jasmine Food's e-commerce stores at Shopee or Lazada will receive one complimentary bottle of Angle Light Soy Sauce.

With several accolades under its belt including the ISO Quality Management award, Superbrand awards and the prestigious brand Laureate award, Jasmine Food is determined to ramp up celebrations with fellow Malaysians. Most recently, the brand achieved the top rice brand ranking in Malaysia, according to the Nielsen Company (M) Sdn Bhd index data.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/jasminefoodmy/.

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), is a leader in the distribution and marketing of rice industry in Malaysia with numerous accolades under the belt. Jasmine Food distributes rice products including fragrant rice, basmathi rice, white rice, specialty rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, and rice vermicelli through a comprehensive network of dealers nationwide.