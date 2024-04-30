Jason B. Going Fights for Belleville Clients in Personal Injury, DUI, Workers' Comp and Criminal Cases

The Law Office of Jason B. Going is located in Belleville, IL. It helps clients in various legal matters, including personal injury, auto accidents, workers' compensation, criminal defense, DUI/DWI defense, and traffic violations.

Understanding the complexities of the personal injury claims process can be overwhelming, especially for those already dealing with the physical and emotional aftermath of an accident. This is where the Going Law Firm, The Law Office of Jason B. Going, proves invaluable to Belleville residents. Their team's deep knowledge of the legal system helps clients to confidently navigate the claims process. Additionally, the firm offers free consultations, ensuring residents receive the legal guidance they deserve without any initial financial commitment.

"Mr. Jason Going is an expert in his field of law. I was involved in a criminal felony case facing 3 to 7 years. Through fierce hard work and determination he got it settled for the best possible outcome i could have wanted. I cannot thank him enough and highly highly recommend giving him a call if you are in trouble. Jason i hope you read this and truly know from the bottom of my heart how thankful i am of you! All the best and more!!" - Will K

Following an accident, insurance companies may pressure victims to accept unreasonably low settlements. These tactics can be particularly challenging to navigate while managing injuries and financial burdens. Skilled personal injury lawyers in Belleville, IL, can provide invaluable assistance. Their experience in negotiation and knowledge of personal injury law can help ensure victims receive the fair compensation they deserve.

A DUI charge carries significant consequences, including potential jail time, fines, license suspension or revocation, probation, and community service. Understanding the possible penalties and your legal rights is crucial in navigating a DUI case. An experienced DUI attorney in Belleville, IL, can assist in minimizing the impact of the charges. Whether it's a first-time offense, a potential case of mistaken identity, or concerns about proper procedures, a skilled DUI lawyer can develop a strong defense strategy to fight for a favorable outcome.

DUI charges often involve subjective evidence, requiring the prosecution to demonstrate the driver's impairment beyond a reasonable doubt. A skilled DUI attorney in Belleville, IL, can review the case and identify potential weaknesses in the prosecution's argument. This may include issues with the initial stop, field sobriety test administration, or breathalyzer calibration. The attorney can also present counter-evidence that raises reasonable doubt about the defendant's guilt. Such a strategy may lead to charges being dismissed or penalties being reduced.





About the company: The Law Office of Jason B. Going, situated in Belleville, IL, has represented many clients over the years in proceedings before several Circuit Courts in Illinois and Missouri and the Missouri Court of Appeals. Jason helps clients in various legal matters, including personal injury, auto accidents, workers' compensation, criminal defense, DUI/DWI defense, and traffic violations. Jason is licensed in Illinois, Missouri, and Florida.

