JaxPool by Jax.Network launches the initial configuration for its public API

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax.Network, a blockchain project building an energy-standard monetary system, has launched the public API for its mining pool. Now everyone can check the network hashrate updated in real time using this link. At the moment of writing, Jax.Network has around 1.23 Ehash/s, which is twice as high as the hashrate of the BSV network.

Jax.Network, a prominent blockchain network merge-mined with Bitcoin, launched its own mining pool in August this year. It helped the project increase its network hashrate up to 1.58 Ehash/s and outrun BSV and BCH networks. With the bear market getting stronger, the company puts the main focus on improving its core products, including the mining pool. Thus, it unveiled the initial configuration for its API that allows miners and developers to fetch data regarding JaxPool in real time.

This API is considered a first version, which will be improved in the future to include more data points. At the moment, the API shows the current real-time hashrate of JaxPool and its historic hashrate for a specified range in time. The upcoming rollouts will include the number of blocks mined, number of active miners, and many other critical metrics.

“The API helps to fetch information to end users and thus it’s important for us to make sure that it’s simple and efficient,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network, shared in a comment.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution.

About JaxPool

JaxPool is a BTC mining subpool under a top-5 mining pool. Its goal is to merge-mine Bitcoin with the Jax.Network blockchain and provide miners with increased profitability. JaxPool is the first mining pool to offer negative fees, i.e 0% fees on your BTC mining + a 1% bonus. Our merge-mining technology allows us to increase the profit per terrahash.

