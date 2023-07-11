Jay Patel Presents Spectacular Short film ‘I'm Gonna Tell God Everything' at The Beatles House

On June 3rd, The Beatle House in Los Angeles witnessed a spectacular screening of “I’m Gonna Tell God Everything”, presented by Sanjay Dutt And produced by Jay Patel. The owner of the esteemed Beatles House in LA, Jay Patel’s brother Paresh Gehlani.

A promise for an unforgettable experience, showcasing the powerful and emotional journey portrayed in the film. The Beatles House, known for its iconic association with the legendary band, provides a fitting backdrop for this thought-provoking story. The audience will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this stimulating & provocative narrative and witness the exceptional performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

The exclusive & unparalleled premiere of “I’m Gonna Tell God Everything” took place in the vibrant heart of Los Angeles. After the screening, which took place on 3rd June, the film will continue its journey with a subsequent screening in New York. Randeep Hooda and R.Madhavan, an exceptional actor known for his immense talent and versatility in the industry, expressed deep admiration & profound reverence for this stellar movie ..

“I’m Gonna Tell God Everything” is a gripping true story filled with a tsunami of emotions. This Hollywood short film, produced by Indian American filmmaker Mr. Jay Patel, shines a spotlight on nonviolence and anti-war sentiments. It powerfully portrays the aftermath of war and its devastating impact, particularly on children and women. Mr. Abhishek Dudhaiya has also contributed as a co-producer for the film. Notably, Mr. Dudhaiya is the producer and director of the acclaimed film “Bhuj- The Pride of India,” starring Ajay Devgan.

Renowned Hollywood writer Kathrine King penned this true story that captivated Mr. Patel when he first heard it. He was overcome with goosebumps and brought to tears, leading him to have an epiphany. Determined to bring awareness to the harsh reality of war and its horrifying consequences, Mr. Patel decided to produce this movie. The story revolves around Yusuf, a five-year-old boy brilliantly portrayed by Vivaan Bisoi, an Indian-origin actor residing in America.

Yusuf’s seven-year-old sister, Samia, skillfully plays the role of Noor in the film. American actor Roman Michian takes on the lead terrorist role, adding intensity to the storyline. However, the film’s uniqueness lies in writer Katherine King, who also portrays the friendly doctor Elisa, and Dr. Mitul Trivedi, played by none other than the film’s producer, Mr. Jay Patel. The Director of Photography (DOP) and co-producer, Hari K. Vedantam, delicately captures the essence of the story, masterfully conveying the nuances of the characters.

Mr. Gadkari appreciates Mr. Patel for creating a remarkable cinema that carries a noble moral message, emphasizing that it is a non-profit and non-commercial endeavor. The emotional narrative keenly observes the events that unfolded during the Syrian war. Mr. Gadkari believes it is crucial for the youth to connect with such storylines to foster sympathy and empathy, highlighting their focused nature and forward-thinking mindset. Media fourth is the Digital Media Partner done a great job.

“I’m Gonna Tell God Everything” received accolades at the Norway Film Festival, winning the prestigious Best Short Film award. To commemorate its success, a special screening was held at the 50th Film Festival of India, organized in Goa.

