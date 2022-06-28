JB Battery Introduces Customized Lithium-Ion Batteries For Industrial Forklift And Material Handling Equipment

—

Forklifts are small industrial vehicles with a power-operated forked platform at the front. Various industries mainly use these forklifts for transporting materials and goods across warehouses and other extensive storage facilities. JB Battery is one of the lithium-ion forklift battery manufacturers in China. They offer a wide range of battery types and specifications of lithium-ion Phosphate (LifePO4) batteries for electric forklifts.



JB Battery is an innovative high technology company specializing in researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing lithium-ion batteries. In recent years, lithium-ion batteries have grown in popularity as the choice of power source. This is due to the ability of lithium-ion batteries to constantly deliver maximum power all the time regardless of the charge left in them. As one of the industrial lithium forklift battery manufacturers, JB Battery has continuously focused on producing high-end lithium battery technology and product.



JB Battery also offers customized forklift batteries for interested customers. Through this, customers can transform their fleet with longer-lasting, more powerful, efficient energy systems from JB Battery. The company can also produce batteries up to 120V 1440Ah capacity options for heavy-duty forklift trucks. In addition, JB batteries work well in all weather conditions, including high and low temperatures, so it's suitable for all situations.



"There have been a lot of debates about the usage of lithium-ion forklift batteries versus lead-acid batteries," said a spokesperson for the JB Battery. "One of the notable differences is the charging time. Lithium batteries can charge up to four times faster than lead-acid batteries, reducing the need to have more batteries on standby. Another difference will be the cycle life of the batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have ten times the cycle life of lead-acid batteries in most conditions. This means there will be less frequent need to replace the lithium-ion battery than the lead-acid batteries."



JB Battery is a china manufacturer of LifePo4 lithium ion forklift batteries, chargers, and accessories for all types of lift trucks used across all industries.JB Battery's lithium-ion forklift batteries provide a wide variety of efficiency advantages that can offer excellent return on investment when managed appropriately.

