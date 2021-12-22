JBH Energy Heating & Air Saves Customers Money On Winter Energy Costs

This Kettering HVAC Contractor is saving their customers money by replacing their old furnaces with newer, more efficient models.

This week, JBH Energy Heating & Air, a professional HVAC contractor, announced that they will be offering new furnace models. These new models will become the leading choice for home heating.

Kettering furnace replacement inquiries have skyrocketed in the last month. Kettering furnace repair requests have paralleled it, as well. With the weather being more unpredictable, and stronger than previous decades, a lot of local residents in the Miami Valley are seeking heating experts.

“Today’s best furnaces use 25% to 40% less energy to produce the same amount of heating as furnaces made in the mid-1970s. Even if your furnace is only 10 years old, you may save 10% to 15% on your heating energy costs by replacing it with a newer, more efficient model,” said Ben Haws, the company’s owner.

JBH Energy Solutions is excited to offer their new furnace service, alongside their furnace repair service, because many homeowners may not realize that their old heater unit is costing them money and not performing at its best, optimal performance.

“JBH Energy Heating & AIr is the best HVAC contractor in Kettering and the most trusted furnace contractor in Kettering, OH. Our team provides seasonal maintenance plans to keep your heating and air conditioning units running at peak performance levels! It is important to remember that your furnace’s control system, like the electrical controls and the thermostat, need to be maintenanced regularly. Other main components, like the burners, gas valve, blower, heat exchanger, ventilation system and ducts all need consistent upkeep to ensure you’re running at optimum performance and efficiency,” Haws added.

About JBH Energy Heating & Air in Kettering, Ohio

JBH Energy Heating & Air has been providing top rated services to Dayton residents, with an epicenter in Kettering, and the surrounding cities for over 7 years. The company continues to be the industry leader for heating and air conditioning services. To learn more, visit www.jbhenergy.com or call us at (937) 681-5547.

