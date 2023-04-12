JC Sports Houston Announces Youth Soccer & Baseball Summer Camp Registration

JC Sports in Northeast Houston (281-624-6867), a top sports development program for kids aged two and up announces the launch of their 2023 Youth Summer Camp program. Registration is now open.

—

With the launch of JC Sports Houston's summer camp program, parents of toddlers, tweens, and teens have the opportunity to introduce their kids to a range of fun and exciting sports and recreational activities over the summer break.

More information http://jcsportshouston.com

With the lure of social media and digital gaming a constant concern for parents, many are looking for ways to ensure their kids develop healthier habits they can carry with them throughout their lives. The newly announced youth summer camps program at JC Sports Houston, now open for registration, responds to these needs.

The coaching methodology and sports programs at JC Sports Houston are carefully designed to help build motor skills, as well as life skills, critical thinking skills, and confidence. The organization’s unique, holistic approach to sports and recreation gives young children the tools they need to develop and grow in mind, body, and spirit while having fun and staying active.

The organization's youth summer camps take place from May 30th to the end of July, and are packed with activities that go beyond physical fitness.

The All That Camp, for example, includes a Dance for Agility curriculum; engaging science experiments that incorporate the study of movement, physiology, and healthy culinary activities; and fitness fun with team-building challenges that promote creative thinking and collaborative planning.

The 5-Day Multi-Sport Camp introduces kids to all the programs offered at JC Sports (JC Soccer School, Lil Sluggers Baseball, Basketball, Football and Multi Sports activities) to spark a love for sports while providing foundational skills and building confidence.

The Video Games IRL (in real life) camp pairs the organization's sports programs with an innovative approach to helping children experience the thrill of being real-life participants in today's most popular sports video games. Featured activities include FIFA Skills Challenge and Volta Futsal, NBA2K All Star Skills Challenge, MLB and many others.

With registration for JC Sports Houston's Youth Summer Camps now open, parents who act fast can secure their kids' spots at one of today's best sports organizations.

Learn more at http://jcsportshouston.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jennifer and Cesar Coronel

Email: Send Email

Organization: JC Sports Houston

Address: 18610 Page Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346, United States

Website: https://www.jcsportshouston.com



Release ID: 89094194

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.