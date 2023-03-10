JC Sports Houston Launches New Sports Programs For Toddlers & Children

JC Sports Houston has launched new youth sports programs for children aged 2 - 13 years in Houston and the surrounding areas. Backed by scientific research, the programs emphasize establishing skills and adopting healthy living practices which will benefit children in later life.

—

JC Sports Houston's new 2023 programs will include a wide variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, basketball, and multi-sports which are aimed at creating well-rounded players.

Further information is available at http://jcsportshouston.com

The design of the new programs challenges the established method of youth sports training in the greater Houston area. JC Sports Houston's programs put a greater emphasis on introducing young people to skills and sports techniques, developing tactics and the fundamentals of the sports rather than competing in a structured game or league setup.

This innovative approach is backed by the latest scientific research included in the National Institute for Health’s Library of Medicine and forms the core of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition (PCSFN)’s National Youth Strategy, explains JC Sports. Successive studies have repeatedly shown that participating in sports has a positive impact on children’s social, physical and educational development.

“This is not your ‘old-school’ practice where you stand out in the field waiting for the ball to come to you or are just told which direction to run,” Jennifer Coronel, owner of JC Sports explained. “We are teaching skills through playing fun, competitive games and the kids wind up having a blast. They don’t even know they are learning. At JC Sports, we have curriculum-driven sports classes that are designed to place the child at the center of the game. We start with fundamentals, but teach and practice them in ways that kids are going to have fun and stay engaged.”

In order to broaden access to as many families as possible, the new youth sports programs will run at different times throughout the week as well as on Saturdays.

JC Sports is a Toddler and Youth Indoor Sports center offering age-appropriate sports programs for children aged 2 years and older in Houston, Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita. Their primary focus is to develop well-rounded creative players by offering unique curriculums and development programs that place the child at the center of the game.

Interested parties can find JC Sports’ full range of toddler and youth sports programs at http://jcsportshouston.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jennifer and Cesar Coronel

Email: Send Email

Organization: JC Sports Houston

Address: 18610 Page Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346, United States

Website: https://www.jcsportshouston.com



Release ID: 89091634

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.