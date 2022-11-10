JCB and East West Banking Corporation announce the launch of EastWest JCB Credit Card

TOKYO & MANILA, Nov 10, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and East West Banking Corporation announce the launch of EastWest JCB Credit Card, a first for JCB in the Philippines in 25 years.



EastWest JCB Gold Credit Card and EastWest JCB Platinum Credit Card offer several rewards such as accumulate reward points that can redeem them for airline miles, cash rebates, or annual membership fee waiver. Also, it offers year-round special promotions and discounts from partner merchants in-store and online, from shopping, and dining to travel and leisure and even more on your international purchases with a low foreign conversion fee.



The signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) to seal this partnership was recently held at the Hotel Okura Manila. JCB was headed by President and COO of JCB International Yoshiki Kaneko and Yusuke Matsui, JCB Manila's Country Manager. EastWest on the other hand was headed by Vice Chairman and CEO Antonio C. Moncupa, Jr. and President Jacqueline S. Fernandez.



In his opening remarks, Antonio C. Moncupa, Jr., EastWest's Vice Chairman and CEO, pointed out that EastWest's partnership with JCB is part of the Bank's efforts to meet their customers' growing needs for financial products that will allow them to have more options and better experiences in their everyday life.



"With the EastWest JCB Credit Card, we are bringing more Filipinos closer to the Japan experience in general and, in particular, to see the famed 'Customer-Centered Focus,' the core of JCB's 'Service from the Heart' service standards. We in EastWest hope to learn from JCB as we pursue our efforts to be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence," Moncupa said.



He added that the credit cards will be a new way to better experience the modern lifestyle that Japan has to offer.



"As JCB says, it is 'uniquely yours'. We thank JCB for the partnership as we share the wonders of the well-known 'Japanese way' with our customers," Moncupa said.



Yoshiki Kaneko the President and COO of JCB International pointed out in his remarks that he considered the MOA signing a historic one since EastWest Bank is the first issuing partner of JCB in the Philippines for the past 25 years.



"As the only international payment brand from Japan, JCB stays true to its Japanese pillars of reliability, preciseness, and hospitality. EastWest reflects the same flexibility and drives to deliver the best customer experience that we champion. Your adherence to the values that we stand for has made both our companies a perfect match," Kaneko said.



He added that through the partnership, both EastWest and JCB would be able to deliver a world-class level of care and satisfaction to customers in the Philippines and bring them closer to Japan.



"We look forward to growing this partnership and sharing more of Japan with you all," Kaneko said.



For her part, FVP and Credit Cards Business Head Mia P. Tamayo, reaffirmed the excitement in EastWest to officially bring the limitless potential of the partnership to fruition and realization.



"For many Filipinos, experiencing the wonders of Japan is a dream that we want to fulfill. This partnership with JCB will definitely bring our customers to the many reasons that we are in awe and enamored with Japan," she said.



Tamayo also thanked this momentous partnership between EastWest and JCB. She added that the Japanese wonders of customized service, meticulous visual experience, convenience, relevance, grace and elegance are only one swipe away.



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



About East West Banking Corporation



East West Banking Corporation (EastWest) is a universal bank catering to the financial needs of mid-sized businesses, consumers, and the mass affluent. Since 2012, EastWest has been trading under the symbol "EW" on the Philippine Stock Exchange. EastWest is a subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country's leading conglomerates with a diverse range of interests including real estate, banking, hospitality & tourism, power generation, and sugar. For more information, go to eastwestbanker.com.



