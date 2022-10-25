JCB and Trust Payments welcome increased JCB acceptance across 48 European regions

TOKYO & LONDON, Oct 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced a new partnership with Trust Payments, a leader in fintech powering truly innovative customer commerce solutions. JCB's growing community of over 140 million cardmembers will now be able to seamlessly make payments across Trust Payments' vast network of online and physical merchants, spanning 48 regions in Europe.



Relied upon by over 20,000 businesses[1] - in retail, financial services, travel, hospitality, and other emerging verticals - Trust Payments empowers ecommerce and POS capabilities for their global merchants. This JCB and Trust Payments partnership will give Trust Payments' merchants more opportunities to generate higher profits and welcome new customers - by tapping into JCB's loyal cardmember community. JCB cardmembers are globally appreciated for their significant spend when travelling and transacting on digital platforms and in-store, both in Europe and beyond.



As part of this partnership, J/Secure(TM) 2.0, JCB's cardmember authentication programme conforming to the EMV(R) 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification, will be deployed to prevent fraud. It is expanding globally and supported by major global suppliers of 3DS Server and ACS. J/Secure(TM) 2.0 provides more opportunities to JCB acquirers and issuers for secure ecommerce transactions and enhances customer experience to reduce cart abandonment by introducing Frictionless Flow (the customer will not be prompted for additional information such as a password) through risk-based authentication that supports richer data exchanges and additional data sharing during online transactions.



In just over a decade, the global contactless payments market has risen to $10.3 billion and is expected to be more than $18 billion by 2025[2]. This partnership aims to address this growing customer demand - from countertop to mobile, JCB cardmembers will now have access to Trust Payments' broad range of POS devices, allowing them to make transactions swiftly and securely.



Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Trust Payments, as it represents a key milestone for JCB as we continue to expand POS and ecommerce spend gateways for our valued cardmembers. Further, working alongside Trust Payments to unlock new opportunities for their broad merchant community means JCB can continue to play our part in growing and supporting the international payment ecosystem."



Daniel Holden, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trust Payments, added: "We are delighted to be working with JCB and expanding the payment methods our merchants can accept on both POS terminals and across ecommerce payments too. This addition will help to expand the many ways in which businesses can accept payments and work with potential customers based all over the world."



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



About Trust Payments



Trust Payments is a leader in fintech powering truly innovative customer commerce solutions. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile. Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as loyalty management and instant ecommerce, engaging new innovative payment methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce(TM).



Focusing on the small and medium-sized business sector in the UK, EU, and the US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalized services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.



Trust Payments holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, licensed by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licenses in 6 US states to carry out regulated payments in gaming. Find out more at



About EMV(R)



EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.



MEDIA CONTACTS:



JCB International (Europe) Ltd.

Diana Lee:



JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima:



Trust Payments

Joe Fernandez:



