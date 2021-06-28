JCB expands partnership with Nets Group to grow JCB Contactless acceptance in the Nordics

TOKYO & COPENHAGEN, Jun 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. and Nets Group, the Nordic-based payment service provider, announce the latest expansion of their partnership to bolster JCB Contactless acceptance in the Nordic region.



JCB cardmembers can now use JCB Contactless on 244,000 merchant POS systems across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. This growing partnership with Nets marks a significant increase in JCB acceptance in the region, built upon the previous rollout to 18,000 Nets merchants in Finland in January 2020[1] and introduction of mobile payments in Denmark in 2016[2].



JCB cardmembers can simply tap their card or other JCB Contactless-embedded devices close to the merchant terminal reader for quicker payment without inserting the card. International NFC payment protocols make it possible to enable JCB Contactless acceptance around the world, while EMV(R)[3] technology ensures highly secure payment transactions. By enabling this function across more merchants in the Nordics, JCB cardmembers will have increased access to secure and fast payment options when travelling in future.



JCB proprietary data shows that JCB Contactless saw an over 30% increase year-on-year in July 2020[4], and as the world emerges from the global pandemic, mobile payments are likely to continue their rapid growth trajectory - supported by Europe and Asia Pacific. JCB issues across various countries and regions internationally including Japan, Russia, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and in the past 4 years JCB's cardmember network has grown by 48%[5], while the JCB merchant network now expands to about 36 million businesses worldwide.



Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Concardis and Nets Merchant Services says: "We are happy to support contactless acceptance of JCB across the Nordics benefitting JCB cardmembers once they again can travel abroad. Contactless payments are already well-established at the point-of-sale in the Nordics. As a leading provider of digital payment services in Europe, it is paramount for us that we support the most preferred means of payment in the most seamless and convenient way as we know this helps to drive conversion and business for our merchant customers".



Yoshiki Kaneko, President and Chief Operating Officer, JCB International Co., Ltd. expresses, "We grant a wide customer base to our partners, with more than 141 million cardmembers worldwide. Our cardmembers are looking forward to spending and travelling again in the future, and we are confident their spend will help contribute to recovery of the Nordic region - and help our valued partners and their merchants. By providing comprehensive JCB Contactless acceptance to our cardmembers in the Nordics, we have now made card payments even more simple, secure, and fast. This latest enablement of Nets merchants in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland greatly contributes to the overall significant expansion of JCB Contactless acceptance in Europe."



[1] 'JCB expands its merchant network with Nets Group in Finland', 21.01.2020, JCB expands its merchant network with Nets Group in Finland | JCB Global Website, (Accessed January 2021).

https://www.global.jcb/en/press/00000000162954.html

[2] 'Nets and JCB partner to drive mobile payments in Denmark', 19.04.2016, Nets and JCB partner to drive mobile payments in Denmark | JCB Global Website, (Accessed January 2021).

https://www.global.jcb/en/press/20160419060000.html

[3] EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

[4] JCB Proprietary Data (July 2020)

[5] JCB Proprietary Data (September 2020)



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 141 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



About Nets Group



At Nets, we see easier products and solutions as the foundation for growth and progress - both in commerce and society. With the headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and 4,000 employees located across Europe, we help financial institutions, businesses and merchants across Europe make tomorrow a little easier for their customers while delivering unrivalled security and stability. Powering payment solutions for an easier tomorrow.



