HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Metro in Asia to launch Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH), first launched at Sheung Wan Station in January 2022. Programmatic trading is now ready at the entire Island Line and will be ready at MTR* advertising all lines in mid April 2022.

*MTR advertising refers to advertising at Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island LinJCDecaux Transporte, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, South Island Line and Disneyland Resort Line.