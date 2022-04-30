JCET Continues Solid Growth Momentum in Q1 2022

Continued Optimization of Product Portfolio and Focus on High Value-Added Applications

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights：

  • Revenue was RMB 8.14 billion, an increase of 21.2% year on year. A record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.87 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.77 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.86 billion, a record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.48, as compared to RMB 0.24 in Q1 2021.

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that the company had a positive start in 2022, achieving revenue of RMB 8.14 billion in the first quarter, up 21.2% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.86 billion, both record high first quarter in the company's history.

As IC back-end manufacturing technology continues to develop in the direction of high density and low power consumption, various IC packaging solutions provide higher added value to the semiconductor industry. JCET managed well the market fluctuations and challenges by continuously optimizing its product portfolio and focusing on high value-added applications. JCET improved its market competitiveness, which was widely recognized and affirmed by customers.

JCET proactively took various preventive solutions and control measures to protect its employees' health and safety and maintain operation continuity under the current Covid-19 situation.  In addition, JCET took corporate social responsibility actions and was involved deeply in local community anti-pandemic activities through charitable donations and other means. These activities contributed to our local communities and supported economic growth.

"The growth of demand for market innovation will drive the steady growth of IC back-end manufacturing market in the coming years," said Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "JCET is focusing on high value-added market application areas such as automotive electronics, power devices, and high-performance computing. This will expand our technology advantages and mass production competitive advantages that we accumulated over the years in the fields of high-density wire bond package, system-in-package, wafer level packaging, high-reliability discrete devices, etc. We strive to overcome the market fluctuations and supply chain uncertainties under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. JCET will continue to provide high-quality production and technology services to our customers." Mr. Li Zheng added "JCET announced the implementation of an equity incentive plan for employees for the first time in the company's 19 years of history. The plan will drive sustainable growth, secure shareholders' interests, and motivate our employees. With the strong support from our customers, shareholders, and partners, we have a high sense of responsibility and strong confidence for the company's future development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 FY2022 report.

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                

RMB in millions

















Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

ASSETS








Current assets







  Currency funds




2,512

2,761

  Trading financial assets



3,290

2,670

  Derivative financial assets



2

5

  Accounts receivable




3,945

4,271

  Receivables financing



36

28

  Prepayments




242

183

  Other receivables




77

77

  Inventories




3,264

3,193

  Assets classified as held for sale


0

99

  Other current assets



84

130

Total current assets




13,452

13,417

Non-current assets







  Long-term receivables



37

38

  Long-term equity investments



765

770

  Other equity investments



448

418

  Investment properties



92

93

  Fixed assets




18,297

18,424

  Construction in progress



574

661

  Right-of-use assets




588

622

  Intangible assets




432

447

  Goodwill





2,014

2,023

  Deferred tax assets




187

185

  Other non-current assets



1

1

Total non-current assets



23,435

23,682

Total assets




36,887

37,099










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  



Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Current liabilities







  Short-term borrowings



1,633

2,193

  Derivative financial liabilities



6

2

  Notes payable




527

579

  Accounts payable




4,893

5,298

  Contract liabilities




453

458

  Employee benefits payable



872

1,062

  Taxes and surcharges payable



273

235

  Other payables




375

414

  Liabilities classified as held for sale


0

45

  Current portion of long-term liabilities


1,256

1,052

  Other current liabilities



3

3

Total current liabilities



10,291

11,341

Non-current liabilities






  Long-term borrowings



3,791

3,751

  Bonds payable




0

0

  Lease liabilities




528

568

  Long-term payables



0

0

  Long-term employee benefits payable


19

20

  Deferred income




338

337

  Deferred tax liabilities



99

82

Total non-current liabilities



4,775

4,758

Total liabilities




15,066

16,099

Equity








  Paid-in capital




1,780

1,780

  Capital reserves




14,986

14,984

  Accumulated other comprehensive income

(314)

(281)

  Surplus reserves




174

174

  Unappropriated profit



5,195

4,334

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

21,821

20,991

Minority shareholders



0

9

Total equity




21,821

21,000

Total liabilities and equity



36,887

37,099




















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data















Three months ended







Mar 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2021

Revenue





8,138

6,712

Less: Cost of sales




6,599

5,636

          Taxes and surcharges



16

20

          Selling expenses



49

49

          Administrative expenses



258

230

          Research and development expenses

322

258

          Finance expenses



23

96

            Including: Interest expenses


43

110

                     Interest income



7

5

Add: Other income




56

41

         Investment income / (loss)


12

(2)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(5)

(2)

         Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

0

(2)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

3

0

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(7)

4

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

1

(28)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 


15

6

Operating profit / (loss)



951

442

Add: Non-operating income



5

0

Less: Non-operating expenses



0

2

Profit / (loss) before income taxes


956

440

Less: Income tax expenses



95

53

Net profit / (loss) 




861

387

Classified by continuity of operations





  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations


861

387

Classified by ownership






  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

861

386

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

1

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

4,334

1,518

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

5,195

1,904

Other comprehensive income, net of tax


(32)

47

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(32)

47

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

1

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

1

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(32)

46

  Cash flow hedge reserve



(4)

(10)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(28)

56

Total comprehensive income



829

434

  Including:







     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

829

433

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

1

Earnings per share







  Basic earnings per share



0.48

0.24

  Diluted earnings per share



0.48

0.24




















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                          





RMB in millions















Three months ended







Mar 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

8,815

7,439

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds


115

157

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

70

51

Total cash inflows from operating activities


9,000

7,647

Cash payments for goods and services


5,845

5,073

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,249

1,128

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

187

130

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

79

112

Total cash outflows from operating activities

7,360

6,443

Net cash flows from operating activities


1,640

1,204

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Cash receipts from returns of investments


1,000

0

Cash receipts from investment income


6

0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

26

36

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

28

0

Total cash inflows from investing activities


1,060

36

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

899

597

Cash payments for investments



1,650

0

Total cash outflows from investing activities

2,549

597

Net cash flows from investing activities


(1,489)

(561)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Cash receipts from borrowings



531

1,623

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

347

Total cash inflows from financing activities


531

1,970

Cash repayments for debts



746

2,662

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

42

134

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

143

107

Total cash outflows from financing activities

931

2,903

Net cash flows from financing activities


(400)

(933)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2)

7

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(251)

(283)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,763

2,167

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,512

1,884

 

 

 

 