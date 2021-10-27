JCET Continues Strong 2021 with Another Record High Performance in Q3

JCET Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.10 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 19.3% year on year, and net profit of RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered another quarter of record highs in revenue and profit in Q3. Our balance sheet continues to be strengthened with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. JCET's outstanding performance in 2021 is the result of the successful execution of our focused growth strategy."

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After delivering record high results in the first half of 2021, JCET continued its positive momentum of steady growth in the third quarter. In the second half of this year, JCET's global manufacturing centers continue to optimize their mass production technologies and operational efficiency. All manufacturing centers continue to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities for advanced technologies. In particular, the XDFOI™ series of products for 3D packaging was launched in July providing industry-leading ultra-high density heterogeneous integration solutions for a wide range of global customers engaged in high performance computing. The company's development over the past 50 years has built a solid foundation for the more internationalized management strategies implemented by JCET in recent years. With the support of shareholders and the collaborative efforts of all our employees, JCET is growing together with its customers and partners and has entered a new phase of technology leadership and steady growth."

Click to view: JCET 2021 Third Quarter Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.