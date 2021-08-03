JD CENTRAL's Parent Company JD.com Ranks 59th on Fortune Global 500 List

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com, China's largest retailer and the parent company of JD CENTRAL, ranked 59th on the Fortune Global 500 list released on August 2. Up by 43 places comparing with last year, JD.com has made the list for the 6th consecutive year, as the largest "retail and internet service" company in China and the third largest internet company globally.

JD.com's recent development is recognized by Fortune, as it describes: "With nearly 500 million customers, JD.com's revenue soared 40% to $32 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the previous year, buoyed by resurgent demand from Chinese customers emerging from the pandemic and new partnerships with popular brands like Starbucks and sports retailer Decathlon."

Over the past six years, JD.com has moved up 307 places on the list from its first appearance at 366th in 2016, representing the unique advantage of JD's business model based on supply chain ability and the economies of scale realized after years of investment.

The company has transitioned from a top retail platform to a leading supply chain-based technology and service company with businesses ranging from retail, technology, logistics, health, insurance, property development, industrial products and services, plus international business.

In 2018, together with Central Group, JD.com launched JD CENTRAL to further its international business expansion in Southeast Asia.