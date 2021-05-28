JD Launches Shenzhen-Bangkok All-Cargo Charter Flight

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JD has opened an all-cargo charter flight between Shenzhen and Bangkok on May 28, the e-commerce giant's first in the Asia-Pacific region.

Open to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both countries, the freight-dedicated route will facilitate delivery of goods from mainland China to customers in Thailand and vice versa within 48 hours.

"JD is excited for this opportunity to leverage our international supply chain resources to strengthen the relationship between Thailand and China, and to facilitate the transport of high-quality Chinese goods going to Southeast Asia and vice versa," said Stard Huang, head of JD's international logistics business. "We see enormous potential in Southeast Asia, and this is just the first step."

Running between Shenzhen Bao'an Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport three times a week with same-day return, this end-to-end fully self-operated and full-link transportation route will not only greatly increase the speed of cross-border freight, but also provide vigorous support for the development of cross-border business through both Thai and Chinese e-commerce channels, including JD.com and JD's joint venture in Thailand, JD CENTRAL.

"We're excited that JD and JD CENTRAL can support SMEs to build robust business between China and Thailand," said Korlarp Suwacharangkul, Chief Marketing Officer of JD CENTRAL. "We've seen that cross-border e-commerce between the two countries has huge potential for expansion."

Currently goods exported from China to Thailand through JD's route are expected to mainly include daily necessities, small household appliances, 3C products and other e-commerce goods; while goods transported from Thailand will mainly comprise fresh produce, supplemented by industrial products such as auto parts.

However, SMEs that aim to expand business into other categories are also welcome to take advantage of JD's all-cargo freight flight. In the past year, China has further opened its market to foreign goods by implementing beneficial policies with an aim to facilitate robust cross-border trade. JD has also ramped up efforts to support cross-border e-commerce.

As of December 31, 2020, JD International Logistics has 32 bonded warehouses and overseas warehouses, with a total management area of approximately 440,000 square meters. Through cooperation with international and local partners, JD has established international routes covering more than 220 countries and regions, providing customers with integrated cross-border supply chain services.